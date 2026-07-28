Diley and Harmon Middle Schools gain funding from Ohio STEM classroom grants

Two Pickerington middle schools are using state STEM grants in very different ways: one to bring hands-on science lessons to the classroom and the other to expand a student-run news network.

In the Fall of 2025, Pickerington Local School’s Diley and Harmon Middle School were awarded individual $5,000 grants from the Ohio STEM Learning Network (OSLN), giving classrooms the opportunity to improve STEM education through new technology.

At Diley Middle School, the funding helped bring LEGO Education Science Kits into the classroom, while Harmon Middle School used its grant to expand the student-run Harmon News Network with upgraded broadcasting equipment and resources.

Brick by brick

In 2026, Diley Middle School began using LEGO Education Science Kits funded by the grant. The kits, complete with supplies and 40 lessons, align with Ohio’s learning standards for grades 5 and 6.

Expand Megan Massingill

“That was the need, to get both sets of kits, (for) fifth and sixth (grades), because technically we were looking at different science standards,” says Instructional Coach Anna Meyer.

Each lesson is designed to fit within a single class period, and focuses on four areas of science: life science, physical science, engineering as well as Earth and space science. Students engage in the topics with hands-on materials and manipulatives that encourage problem-solving and decision-making.

Kits are set up to accommodate up to four students per group, with each student having a color-coded role. The building instructions give each role something to assemble or a task to fulfill, encouraging teamwork and communication among students.

“It gives them time to be creative,” says Megan Massingill, a social studies and science teacher at Diley Middle School. “They get to try things, see if it works, or see if it doesn’t.”

A life science lesson prompted students to build cell analogies using LEGO pieces. The activity helped students connect scientific concepts to everyday experiences.

While the kits are designed to support science education, their popularity with students may come down to one simple fact: they get to learn with LEGO bricks.

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Speak up, Harmon heroes

Harmon Middle School’s grant funding went to the Harmon News Network newsroom, an extracurricular program allowing students to produce news content through an audiovisual broadcast in a team-based environment.

Expand Mandy Brown Harmon News Network's newsroom

Through the Harmon News Network, students in grades 5 and 6 learn the inner workings of journalistic media production. The program develops writing and editing skills, while introducing students to special effects, sound design and using equipment such as cameras and computers.

Library media aide Mandy Brown runs the program alongside school counselor Ashlyn Shilling. Together, they conduct round tables with their young reporters to plan their broadcasts.

Alongside daily announcements, consisting of reminders and meal menus, students can advertise clubs in self-made commercials. While production is staff-supervised, it is largely run by students.

“One of the things we want to have our kids really begin to engage in is how to problem solve and how to really get that authentic, real-world experience where they’re able to utilize the skills that they’re learning in the classroom for making real-world connections,” says former Vice Principal Carlita Bell.

As a result of their large part in the network, Brown wanted students to have a voice in how to spend the new grant funds. With the approval of Bell, Brown and the students decided that the program needed the basics: new cameras, speakers and microphones.

Expand Harmon News Network

They also needed an updated computer system as well as an enhanced curriculum to help students learn the basics of news production in accordance with learning goals.

The Harmon News Network also provides avenues for kids to make connections and step out of their comfort zone.

“Kids who were typically in their shell open up and really grow,” says Bell. “And not just with the kids they were in the group with, but overall, as a member of the school community.”

While Brown hopes to build the Harmon News Network in the future, she has bigger dreams for her students.

“The next step is getting connected with the high school level broadcasting,” she says. “I think the kids really need to see what their options are,… they don’t have to stop after Harmon.”

Grey Romohr is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.