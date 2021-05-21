News and Information from the City of Pickerington

Fourth of July Festivities Announced

When you think of celebrating Independence Day in Pickerington, you probably have fond memories of a parade and watching fireworks with your family, friends and neighbors. City leaders say it’s time to get back to that.

The City is moving forward with plans for a traditional parade and fireworks display, keeping in mind health and safety concerns. In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the City followed the Governor’s recommendations and canceled the parade. Fireworks still took place, but public viewing areas were closed and the show was abbreviated. Now, as more people are vaccinated and health orders are being lifted, City leaders are ready to embrace the traditions of years past.

“One of the things my family looks forward to every year is celebrating the Fourth of July and our country’s independence. Not having the parade last year felt like something was missing. We want to have a Pickerington-style celebration again while keeping in mind that health and safety is still a priority,” says Mayor Lee Gray.

The fireworks display will take place Friday, July 2 at 10 p.m. There will be no organized activities at Victory Park, but families are still welcome to watch the show from there while maintaining social distancing from other groups. Law enforcement will be present.

The parade will take place Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. with a few changes in the interest of public safety. The route will be extended to allow more room for spectators and, as of the date of publication, people will be asked to sit six feet apart. Recognizing that some people may still be uncomfortable attending events, the City will broadcast the parade live on Facebook. The route will be published several weeks in advance but will be similar to years past.

“I think extending the route is important. We want everyone to feel comfortable and we want to give ample space to accommodate that. I think we have a good plan in place to keep everyone safe,” adds Gray.

Any groups or individuals interested in participating in the parade should contact the Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department at 614-833-2211 or by visiting www.pickerington.net. Registration is free.

× Expand The City held its annual Arbor Day celebration April 12 at Willow Pond Park. Mayor Lee Gray read a proclamation recognizing Pickerington’s 28th year as a Tree City USA award recipient and members of the Parks Board helped plant a willow tree.

Vacation Checks

Traveling this summer?

The Pickerington Police Department does vacation checks for City residents who would like additional attention to their properties while they are out of town on business or vacation.

Police patrols will do a drive-by more frequently when a resident requests this service. To learn more, visit www.pickerington.net and fill out a vacation check form.

Earth Day Clean-up Effort

City leaders, staff, community volunteers and volunteers from Coyote Run and Fairfield Soil Water and Conservation District spent Earth Day picking up litter around the community in an initiative dubbed “Picktown Pickup.”

An estimated two tons of litter were collected between seven different locations, including along SR 256 at I-70 and the Hill Road and Refugee Road corridors. City Manager Greg Butcher hopes to make “Picktown Pickup” an annual event.

“I believe we can make a difference in our neighborhoods and community with a significant city-wide cleanup event. Earth Day seemed a logical time to execute this effort,” he says. “Furthermore, I believe the pandemic has demonstrated that we are all connected. Working together towards a common goal of a clean community reduces the amount of trash that washes into our storm drains and waterways. Litter can negatively impact and reflect upon a community. By picking it up, I believe you’re demonstrating pride in the place you live and/or work in.”