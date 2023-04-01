Inside Pickerington | April/May 2023

Earth Day

Looking for a way to give back to your community? Volunteers are needed for the 3rd Annual Earth Day clean-up on Friday, April 21. Pickerington City leaders, staff and community volunteers will come together to pick up litter at multiple locations around the city. Email hmaynard@pickerington.net if you’re interested.

Are you hosting a graduation party, birthday party or family reunion this summer? The Parks and Recreation Department offers more than a dozen facilities and park spaces to host your event. Shelters, gazebos, basketball courts and even the skate park are available for rent. Reservations are being accepted now for events April 1-Oct. 31. All reservations must be made at least 72 hours in advance and are first come, first served. Below is a list of park rules that must be observed in order to rent from the City of Pickerington.

Park Rules

1. Park is open from dawn to dusk.2. Damaging or removing park property, natural features and wildlife is prohibited.3. No littering or dumping.4. Loud and disruptive behavior is prohibited.5. Advertising or commercial enterprise requires permission from the City Manager.6. No camping without a written permit from the City Manager.7. No fires except in designated areas.8. Hunting and trapping are prohibited.9. Pets must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet at all times and owners must pick up after their pets.10. No swimming, wading, or boating.11. Catch and release fishing only. 12. No motorized vehicles except in designated areas.13. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.Violation of any park rule may lead to ejection from the park or prosecution under the laws of the City of Pickerington.

For a complete list of facilities available to rent, visit www.pickerington.net.

If you have travel plans this summer and need a passport, the City of Pickerington can help. The City is a licensed agency and can process passports, but by appointment only. No walk-ins are accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 614-837-3974. Applicants need a completed application, proof of citizenship (and photocopy), proof of identity (and photocopy), a recent color photograph which must meet passport requirements and a check or money for fees. Credit cards are not an accepted form of payment. For more information on obtaining a passport, visit: https://travel.state.gov.

Officer Mallory Lash was recently recognized by the Pickerington Board of Education for her efforts in keeping students and staff at Ridgeview STEM Jr. High School safe on the morning of Feb. 2, after a parent brought a firearm into the school building, ultimately taking his own life. Officer Lash is one of our School Resource Officers and we're extraordinarily proud to have her on Team Pickerington!

The Pickerington Police Department is hiring. The department is creating two hiring lists for the position of police patrol officer. The first list is for candidates who already have or will soon be receiving their Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) certification, which all candidates must have at the time of hire. The first list also includes officers coming out of the academy or those who have limited law enforcement experience. The second list is for lateral hire police patrol officer candidates who have at least two years of continuous, full-time law enforcement patrol experience with a single law enforcement agency and are currently serving in a full-time law enforcement capacity. Lateral hire candidates must also possess a valid OPOTA certification.

The Pickerington Police Department offers a competitive salary and compensation package which includes:

• A base pay range between $64,667.20 and $94,369.60.

• Paid holidays, vacation and sick time

• Insurance (medical, dental, vision)

• Generous training opportunities

• On-duty workout time

Interested candidates should visit www.pickerington.net and click on Human Resources or email Pickerington Police Commander Greg Annis at gannis@pickerington.net.