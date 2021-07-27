News and Information from the City of Pickerington

City Council Adopts Comprehensive Plan

Pickerington City Council approved the adoption of the 2021 City of Pickerington Comprehensive Plan in June following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s positive recommendation. The intent is for the Comprehensive Plan to be a guiding document that provides an overarching citywide vision for future development and community investments, while maintaining flexibility to adapt to future market conditions and available tools and resources for implementation.

With three main themes the Comprehensive Plan strives for the City to have balanced growth, a vibrant Olde Village and a connected community. The planning process began last year. Despite the pandemic and continuing changing trends all around us, public input was robust and helped guide the plan’s steering committee and working groups to develop a flexible long-term plan for Pickerington’s future. The plan does not commit City Council to specific actions – instead general goals and flexibility are built into the plan as a way to provide an advisory document positioning the City for realistic achievements.

The Comprehensive Plan acknowledges Pickerington as a proud and successful residential community that has the need to balance future land uses to include more non-residential uses. In addition to the overriding themes, a map of focus areas is an important outcome of the plan. The map identifies areas of the City that deserve attention to expand our corporate tax base, promote mixed use developments and infill, and conserve greenspace.

The leadership of Mayor Gray, City Council and City staff towards the Comprehensive Plan goes back to decisions to budget for this endeavor and stay engaged through the process that now provides a long-term vision for Pickerington. Next comes gradual implementation that can be reflected in annual City budgets that can turn concepts into reality.

Finally, the Comprehensive Plan was driven by local citizen participation that included critical input and ideas provided by our community. Thank you for providing your insight and support! The plan may be viewed at https://www.ci.pickerington.oh.us/comprehensive plan/.

EV Chargers Come to Downtown

Owners of electric vehicles have a new place to re-charge inside the City of Pickerington. Two new charging stations are located at the Farmers’ Market parking lot at Town Square Drive and Center Street, and each station can charge two vehicles at once.

The City’s chargers are equipped with the ChargePoint interface and users will need to register an account. As of now charging vehicles is free and the stations will be available for use 24/7.

The chargers were made possible largely through a grant from the Ohio EPA. In 2020 the city applied for $30,000 in grant funds and the state approved the request this spring. The cost of the stations totaled $45,000, but the City covered the difference.

Upcoming events

August

8 – Summer Concert Series: John Schwab Party Band

7-8:30 p.m.

Sycamore Park Amphitheater

14 – Youth Adventure Challenge

Pre-registration required

Ages 3-12

September

6 – Dog Splash

2:15-5:15 p.m.

Pickerington Community Pool

$5 per dog, humans are free

25 – Enchanted Princess Party

Tickets on sale August 2

$15 per person, ages 1 and under are free

For more information visit www.pickerington.net

Outstanding Officers

Congratulations to Sgt. Shaun Mikicic who recently graduated from The Ohio State University Public Safety Leadership Academy. The specialized curriculum is part of a carefully managed course with content in the areas of leadership and ethics, interpersonal and organizational communication, public management, organizational culture and ethics, human resources management, budgeting and organizational behavior in law enforcement. After completing the 10-week course graduates receive 10 semester hours of academic credit.

The Knights of Columbus recently chose its Blue Coat Award that honors police officers and firefighters in recognition of service to their community. PPD Detective Dustin Crandell was awarded the 2021 Blue Coat of the Year. Det. Crandell has been with the department since 2017, is a past PPD Officer of the Year and is a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

The Pickerington Police Department has three new officers. Pictured (L-R): Officer Kareem Jackson, Officer Mallory Lash and Officer Collin McMenamin.

The Pickerington High School North Boys Track & Field team served as Grand Marshalls of this year’s Pickerington Independence Day Parade. The team recently won the 2021 Division I State Championship.