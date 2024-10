Calendar | Pickerington October/November 2024

Every Tues., Sat. and Sun., Oct. 2-31

Rock Mill Days

Tues. and Sat.: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sun.: 1-4 p.m.

Stebelton Park at Rock Mill

1429 Rockmill Pl., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org

Oct. 4-13

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Much Ado About Nothing

Fri.: 8 p.m.

Sat. and Sun.: 2 p.m.

The Wigwam Event Center

10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Oct. 6-12

Fairfield County Fair

Fairfield County Fairgrounds

157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyfair.org

Thurs.-Fri., Oct. 10-11

Professional Development

No school for Pickerington Local School District

Sat., Oct. 12

AMA Hall of Fame Open House and Bike Night

The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum

13515 Yarmouth Dr.

www.americanmotorcyclist.com

Sun., Oct. 13

Violet Township Fire Department Open House

1-3 p.m.

Station 591

21 Lockville Rd.

www.violet.oh.us

Mon.-Tues., Oct. 14-15

Parent/Teacher Conferences at Pickerington Local School District

Mon.: No school for grades K-8

Tues.: No school for kindergarten

Mon., Oct. 21

Records Day

No school for Pickerington Local School District

Thurs., Oct. 24

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m.

Olde Pickerington Village

21 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., Oct. 24

Special Author Visit featuring Stephen Mack Jones

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sun., Oct. 27

Dogtap Thrift and Sip with Wide Open Hearts

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

BrewDog DogTap Columbus

96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.brewdog.com

Wed.-Sun., Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Fall Book Sale

Wed.: 5-8 p.m.

Thurs.: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Fri. and Sat.: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sun.: 1-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., Oct. 31

Trick or Treat at the Library

1-3 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thurs., Oct. 31

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs., Oct. 31

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m.

All throughout Pickerington city limits

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thurs.-Sat., Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Lancaster Freedom’s Never Free

Fairfield County Fairgrounds

157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster

www.freedomsneverfree.com

Fri., Nov. 1

Tickets on Sale for Breakfast with Santa (Dec. 7)

www.pickerington.net

Tues., Nov. 5

Election Day

No school for Pickerington Local School District

Sat. Nov. 9

The Great Turkey Race and ‘Lil Pumpkin Fun Run

8:30 a.m.

Pickerington High School Central

300 Opportunity Way

www.runsignup.com

Tues., Nov. 12

Stitching in the Stacks - Yarn Craft Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Nov. 21-Dec. 23

Violet Township Annual Toy Drive

www.violet.oh.us

Mon., Nov. 25

Monday Makers - Stained Glass Painting

6-8 p.m.

Pickerington Main Library

201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Wed.-Fri., Nov. 27-29

Thanksgiving Break

No School for Pickerington Local School District

Nov. 27-Dec. 13

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall

100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us