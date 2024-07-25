Calendar | Pickerington August/September 2024

Friday, Aug. 2
Bandstand Summer Concert Series: Stadium 11 FX and Nicole Eileen
6-10 p.m.
Downtown Lancaster
Friday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 4
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Musical presented by Ohio University Lancaster
Friday, Saturday 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday 2 p.m.
Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike
Sunday, Aug. 4
Summer concerts
Summer Concert Series: The McCartney Project
6:30-8 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.
Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12
Pickerington Village Shop Hop
4-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Wizard world ornament making
10 a.m.-noon
Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9
Wand making
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m.
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St.
Friday, Aug. 9
Pickerington Wizard Faire
4-9 p.m.
Victory Park, Lockville Rd.
Friday, Aug. 9
The Magic of Painting - Art with Yolanda Rodriguez
2-3 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Vital Essentials - Adult Vites, Pepper Steak
2-3:30 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Youth Adventure Challenge
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Sycamore Creek Park
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Stitching in the Stacks - Yarn Craft Group
6:30-8 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Thursday, Aug. 15
First day of school, staggered start
Pickerington Schools
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tour de Buckeye Lake
7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Grounds, 2900 Chautauqua Blvd., Millersport
Tuesdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24
Pickerington Community Chorus Rehearsals
7-8:30 p.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.
www.facebook.com/Pickeringtoncommunitychorus
Wednesday, Aug. 28-Saturday, Aug. 31
Millersport Sweet Corn Festival
5 p.m.-11 p.m.
2900 Chautauqua Blvd., Millersport
Friday, Aug. 30
AFI Top 100 Film Club
5:45-8:15 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Sunday, Sept. 8
Museum Open House: Discover Snake Den Mounds
2-4 p.m.
Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Autumn Market
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Brewdog Dogtap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Birdscaping
Landscaping for Birds
6-7 p.m.
Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Enchanted Princess Party
10 a.m.-noon
Real Church
5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.
Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28
Oktoberfest
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Noon-10 p.m.
Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Pickerington Oktoberfest Beer Mile
RunSignup
www.bikesignup.com > Race > Events > Oktober