Calendar | Pickerington August/September 2024

Friday, Aug. 2

Bandstand Summer Concert Series: Stadium 11 FX and Nicole Eileen

6-10 p.m.

Downtown Lancaster

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Friday, Aug. 2-Sunday, Aug. 4

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Musical presented by Ohio University Lancaster

Friday, Saturday 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday 2 p.m.

Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike

www.ohio.edu

Sunday, Aug. 4

Summer Concert Series: The McCartney Project

6:30-8 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Thursdays, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Thursday, Aug. 8

Wizard world ornament making

10 a.m.-noon

Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9

Wand making

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3-4:30 p.m.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St.

www.decartsohio.org

Friday, Aug. 9

Pickerington Wizard Faire

4-9 p.m.

Victory Park, Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Friday, Aug. 9

The Magic of Painting - Art with Yolanda Rodriguez

2-3 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Vital Essentials - Adult Vites, Pepper Steak

2-3:30 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Youth Adventure Challenge

9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sycamore Creek Park

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Stitching in the Stacks - Yarn Craft Group

6:30-8 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Thursday, Aug. 15

First day of school, staggered start

Pickerington Schools

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Saturday, Aug. 17

Tour de Buckeye Lake

7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Grounds, 2900 Chautauqua Blvd., Millersport

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Tuesdays, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24

Pickerington Community Chorus Rehearsals

7-8:30 p.m.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd. N.

www.facebook.com/Pickeringtoncommunitychorus

Wednesday, Aug. 28-Saturday, Aug. 31

Millersport Sweet Corn Festival

5 p.m.-11 p.m.

2900 Chautauqua Blvd., Millersport

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Friday, Aug. 30

AFI Top 100 Film Club

5:45-8:15 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library: Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Sunday, Sept. 8

Museum Open House: Discover Snake Den Mounds

2-4 p.m.

Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Sunday, Sept. 8

Autumn Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Brewdog Dogtap Columbus, 96 Gender Rd., Canal Winchester

www.brewdog.com/usa

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Landscaping for Birds

6-7 p.m.

Pickerington Public Library: Sycamore Plaza Branch, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Saturday, Sept. 14

Enchanted Princess Party

10 a.m.-noon

Real Church

5780 Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Friday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Sept. 28

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m.

Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.visitfairfieldcounty.org

Saturday, Sept. 28

Pickerington Oktoberfest Beer Mile

RunSignup

www.bikesignup.com > Race > Events > Oktober