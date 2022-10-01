Pickerington Calendar |October/November 2022

Oct. 1
Crafty Saturday: Burlap Pumpkins
12:30-2 p.m., digital classroom, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd. www.pickeringtonlibrary.org
Get in the fall spirit by creating the perfect centerpiece with no-sew burlap pumpkins.
Oct. 4
Family Stressed, Family Blessed
6-7 p.m., Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Learn the art of effective communication with your children with Gladys Adochim, Certified John Maxwell Speaker.
Oct. 7 - 16
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
The Wigwam Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.
www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org
Pickerington Community Theatre presents an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Ages 13 and up. Tickets seniors 55+ and children under 12 $17, adults $19.
Oct. 8, Nov. 12
Adaptive Stories and Play
11 a.m.-noon, Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
A literacy class adapted for children with disabilities.
Oct. 9
Stories from the Grave
2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.
An afternoon of spooky Halloween stories and popcorn. Free admission.
Oct. 11, Nov. 8
Stitching N’ the Stacks
6:30-8 p.m., Large Conference Room, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Enjoy the company of both beginner and experienced crafters in a monthly get-together.
Oct. 15
Family Dance Party
10-11 a.m., digital classroom, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
A dance party full of singing, stories and happiness.
Oct. 16
Violet Township Fire Dept. Open House
1-3 p.m., Station 591, 21 Lockville Rd.
Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.
Oct. 22
Haunted Village
6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village
A festive night of ghost tours, trick-or-treating, storytelling and hayrides through the Olde Pickerington Village.
Oct. 31
Tots Trick or Treat
1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall
Stroll through Pickerington City Hall to receive goodies from staff dressed in costumes. For children 2-5 years old.
Oct. 31
Community Trick or Treat
6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington
The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission set the unified Trick or Treat night. Bring your costume, bag and Halloween spirit.
Nov. 1
Music Trivia
7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.
Music Trivia Tuesday every Tuesday night with D.J. Ric Knight.
Nov. 8
Financial Literacy – Holiday Hacks
5:30-7 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Learn finance tips and tricks with Traci Bakenhaster, founder and CEO of Design & Renew Career and Finance Coaching.
Nov. 9
Teen Video-gaming
3:30-5:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Relax and unwind with video games and new friends.
Nov. 11
Homeschool Connect – Three Little Pigs STEM
1-2 p.m., Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Fun and educational classes for children in grades K-5 who learn at home.
Nov. 12
Adaptive Stories and Play
11 a.m.-noon, Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
A literacy class adapted for children with disabilities.
Nov. 16
Homeschool Connect – Three Little Pigs STEM
1-2 p.m., Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Fun and educational classes for children in grades K-5 who learn at home.
Nov. 16
Teen Studio – Super Smash Bros. Tournament
4-5 p.m., atrium, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Join fellow gamers for a competitive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with amazing prizes. Ages 12 and up.
Nov. 28
Monday Makers – Embossed Holiday Cards
6-8 p.m., atrium, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Learn to use embossing powder to make festive holiday cards.