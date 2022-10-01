Pickerington Calendar |October/November 2022

Oct. 1

Crafty Saturday: Burlap Pumpkins

12:30-2 p.m., digital classroom, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd. www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Get in the fall spirit by creating the perfect centerpiece with no-sew burlap pumpkins.

Oct. 4

Family Stressed, Family Blessed

6-7 p.m., Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn the art of effective communication with your children with Gladys Adochim, Certified John Maxwell Speaker.

Oct. 7 - 16

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The Wigwam Theater, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Pickerington Community Theatre presents an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Ages 13 and up. Tickets seniors 55+ and children under 12 $17, adults $19.

Oct. 8, Nov. 12

Adaptive Stories and Play

11 a.m.-noon, Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A literacy class adapted for children with disabilities.

Oct. 9

Stories from the Grave

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

An afternoon of spooky Halloween stories and popcorn. Free admission.

Oct. 11, Nov. 8

Stitching N’ the Stacks

6:30-8 p.m., Large Conference Room, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Enjoy the company of both beginner and experienced crafters in a monthly get-together.

Oct. 15

Family Dance Party

10-11 a.m., digital classroom, Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A dance party full of singing, stories and happiness.

Oct. 16

Violet Township Fire Dept. Open House

1-3 p.m., Station 591, 21 Lockville Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.

Oct. 22

Haunted Village

6-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A festive night of ghost tours, trick-or-treating, storytelling and hayrides through the Olde Pickerington Village.

Oct. 31

Tots Trick or Treat

1:30-2:30 p.m., Pickerington City Hall

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Stroll through Pickerington City Hall to receive goodies from staff dressed in costumes. For children 2-5 years old.

Oct. 31

Community Trick or Treat

6-8 p.m., throughout Pickerington

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission set the unified Trick or Treat night. Bring your costume, bag and Halloween spirit.

Nov. 1

Music Trivia

7 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Music Trivia Tuesday every Tuesday night with D.J. Ric Knight.

Nov. 8

Financial Literacy – Holiday Hacks

5:30-7 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn finance tips and tricks with Traci Bakenhaster, founder and CEO of Design & Renew Career and Finance Coaching.

Nov. 9

Teen Video-gaming

3:30-5:30 p.m., Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Relax and unwind with video games and new friends.

Nov. 11

Homeschool Connect – Three Little Pigs STEM

1-2 p.m., Meeting Room A, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Fun and educational classes for children in grades K-5 who learn at home.

Nov. 16

Nov. 16

Teen Studio – Super Smash Bros. Tournament

4-5 p.m., atrium, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join fellow gamers for a competitive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament with amazing prizes. Ages 12 and up.

Nov. 28

Monday Makers – Embossed Holiday Cards

6-8 p.m., atrium, Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn to use embossing powder to make festive holiday cards.