Pickerington Calendar | Aug./Sept. 2021

Aug. 2
Book Chat - Take The Lead!
6-6:30 p.m., online
Join the Pickerington Public Library for a book chat on Facebook Live as library representatives share personalized book suggestions. Can’t make it? An archive of the video is available to watch later on.
Aug. 3
Life-Sized Board Games
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Get your tween out of the house during the dog days of summer to play fun outdoor board games like Jenga, Connect Four and checkers. This event is recommended for kids age 11-14.
Aug. 4-6
Family Fun: Bears
10-10:30 a.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Bring your preschooler and chairs or blanket to this family-friendly story time event with books, songs and rhymes to prepare your little one to read.
Aug. 5
College Hacks
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Part two of the College Hacks series features crafts and a Q&A as your collegebound kid learns about scheduling and time management. Register online.
Thursdays, Aug. 5-Sept. 30
Pickerington Farmers’ Market
4-7 p.m., Town Square Drive, 89 N. Center St.
Shop local with the outdoor summer farmers’ market with your neighboring farmers, bakers and artisans.
Aug. 6
Locked in the Library
5-9 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with a tween and teen lock-in. Register online.
Aug. 7
Tie-Dye Tote Bags
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., tent at Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Tie-dye your own tote bag, then use it to carry all your library check outs and more! Register online.
Aug. 8
Summer Concert Series
7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater
The final event of the free Summer Concert Series features John Schwab Party Band. Bring your own blankets and chairs.
Aug. 9
Stories & Stuffies
6-6:30 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Bring your preschooler outside to enjoy story time during a summer evening.
Aug. 10
Stitching ‘N the Stacks
6:30-7 p.m., online
This yarn craft group is for experienced and beginner crafters and is hosted by librarian Laura. Register online.
Aug. 11
Grown Your Own
6-7 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Join local florist Orchids & Ivy and create and plant your own succulent garden! Register online.
Aug. 12
First Drafts Book Club
7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101
Discuss Shakespeare for Squirrels by Christopher Moore while enjoying a craft beer from Combustion Brewery. Register online.
Aug. 13
2021 Pickerington Area Chamber Golf Classic
7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Westchester Golf Course, 6300 Bent Grass Blvd.
Join the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce for a day of golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes and camaraderie.
Aug. 14
Summer Reading Finale
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
Celebrate the community’s reading achievements at this family-friendly event.
Aug. 14
Youth Adventure Challenge
9 a.m.-noon, Sycamore Creek Park
A youth fitness obstacle challenge for ages 3-12. Register online by Aug. 6.
Aug. 14
Teen Night
6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
An evening at the pool for teens only.
Aug. 19
Brown Bag Book Club
1-2 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Discuss Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. Register online.
Aug. 20
Gigi’s Drive for Dogs
9 a.m. check in; 10 a.m. start, Westchester Golf Course, 6300 Bent Grass Blvd.
All proceeds from the golf outing go to helping care for shelter dogs. Register online.
Aug. 21
Summer Morning Yoga & Stretch
1-2 p.m., lawn at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Join wellness instructors for morning yoga and stretching on the lawn. Register online.
Sept. 6
Dog Splash
2:15-5:15 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
Swim with your dog at this annual end-ofsummer pooch pool party. Admission is $5 per dog.
Sept. 9
Vet Ohio Expo 2021
3-7 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW
Sponsored by nonprofit Buy-Vet.org, the Vet Ohio Expo showcases Veteran-owned businesses and services and encourages people to think of Veterans first.
Veteran-Owned Businesses in P-Town
- Operation Meraki
- Brightstar Consulting
- American Legion Post 293
Sept. 12
Music at the Museum
1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.
Enjoy live music from vintage instruments once owned by Pickerington families: melodeon organ, player piano, Taber organ and Victrola record players. See recently acquired local artifacts and tour new Journey Thru Old Pickerington Village exhibit. Free admission.
Sept. 18-19
Evan’s Shell Museum
9 a.m.-3 p.m., 11771 Eddington Ave.
10-year-old Evan shows off his internationally collected shell collection to raise money to support marine life. Free admission, donations welcome.
Sept. 25
Enchanted Princess Party
10 a.m.-noon, WorldFire Church, 578 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW
Come dressed up as your favorite princess to take photos with other princesses, complete crafts and enjoy treats. Tickets on sale Aug. 2 at Pickerington City Hall.
Sept. 25
Pickerington Oktoberfest
Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St.
Pickerington gets German during this Oktoberfest celebration with several brews on tap, local wines, food vendors and live music all day. All ages are welcome.