Pickerington Calendar | Aug./Sept. 2021

Aug. 2

Book Chat - Take The Lead!

6-6:30 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join the Pickerington Public Library for a book chat on Facebook Live as library representatives share personalized book suggestions. Can’t make it? An archive of the video is available to watch later on.

Aug. 3

Life-Sized Board Games

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Get your tween out of the house during the dog days of summer to play fun outdoor board games like Jenga, Connect Four and checkers. This event is recommended for kids age 11-14.

Aug. 4-6

Family Fun: Bears

10-10:30 a.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring your preschooler and chairs or blanket to this family-friendly story time event with books, songs and rhymes to prepare your little one to read.

Aug. 5

College Hacks

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Part two of the College Hacks series features crafts and a Q&A as your collegebound kid learns about scheduling and time management. Register online.

Thursdays, Aug. 5-Sept. 30

Pickerington Farmers’ Market

4-7 p.m., Town Square Drive, 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Shop local with the outdoor summer farmers’ market with your neighboring farmers, bakers and artisans.

Aug. 6

Locked in the Library

5-9 p.m., atrium at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the end of the summer reading program with a tween and teen lock-in. Register online.

Aug. 7

Tie-Dye Tote Bags

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., tent at Sycamore Plaza, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Tie-dye your own tote bag, then use it to carry all your library check outs and more! Register online.

Aug. 8

Summer Concert Series

7-8:30 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater

www.pickerington.net

The final event of the free Summer Concert Series features John Schwab Party Band. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

Aug. 9

Stories & Stuffies

6-6:30 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring your preschooler outside to enjoy story time during a summer evening.

Aug. 10

Stitching ‘N the Stacks

6:30-7 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

This yarn craft group is for experienced and beginner crafters and is hosted by librarian Laura. Register online.

Aug. 11

Grown Your Own

6-7 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join local florist Orchids & Ivy and create and plant your own succulent garden! Register online.

Aug. 12

First Drafts Book Club

7-8 p.m., Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Discuss Shakespeare for Squirrels by Christopher Moore while enjoying a craft beer from Combustion Brewery. Register online.

Aug. 13

2021 Pickerington Area Chamber Golf Classic

7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Westchester Golf Course, 6300 Bent Grass Blvd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Join the Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce for a day of golf, breakfast, lunch, prizes and camaraderie.

Aug. 14

Summer Reading Finale

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Celebrate the community’s reading achievements at this family-friendly event.

Aug. 14

Youth Adventure Challenge

9 a.m.-noon, Sycamore Creek Park

www.pickerington.net

A youth fitness obstacle challenge for ages 3-12. Register online by Aug. 6.

Aug. 14

Teen Night

6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.pickerington.net

An evening at the pool for teens only.

Aug. 19

Brown Bag Book Club

1-2 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Discuss Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders. Register online.

Aug. 20

Gigi’s Drive for Dogs

9 a.m. check in; 10 a.m. start, Westchester Golf Course, 6300 Bent Grass Blvd.

www.gigis.org

All proceeds from the golf outing go to helping care for shelter dogs. Register online.

Aug. 21

Summer Morning Yoga & Stretch

1-2 p.m., lawn at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Join wellness instructors for morning yoga and stretching on the lawn. Register online.

Sept. 6

Dog Splash

2:15-5:15 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.pickerington.net

Swim with your dog at this annual end-ofsummer pooch pool party. Admission is $5 per dog.

Sept. 9

Vet Ohio Expo 2021

3-7 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.buy-vet.org

Sponsored by nonprofit Buy-Vet.org, the Vet Ohio Expo showcases Veteran-owned businesses and services and encourages people to think of Veterans first.

Veteran-Owned Businesses in P-Town

Operation Meraki

Brightstar Consulting

American Legion Post 293

× Save the Date Oct. 12 Networking 4 the Paws 5-8:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Ste. 101 Contact Rick Wagner at 614-203-3158 or rickwagner@wagnerinsuranceagency.net Combination vendor fair, speed networking and silent auction is moving to Combustion Brewery & Taproom this year. All proceeds go to local animal rescue group Forgotten 4-Paws.

Sept. 12

Music at the Museum

1-3 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy live music from vintage instruments once owned by Pickerington families: melodeon organ, player piano, Taber organ and Victrola record players. See recently acquired local artifacts and tour new Journey Thru Old Pickerington Village exhibit. Free admission.

Sept. 18-19

Evan’s Shell Museum

9 a.m.-3 p.m., 11771 Eddington Ave.

https://fb.me/e/2fnBIDHsW

10-year-old Evan shows off his internationally collected shell collection to raise money to support marine life. Free admission, donations welcome.

Sept. 25

Enchanted Princess Party

10 a.m.-noon, WorldFire Church, 578 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW

www.pickerington.net

Come dressed up as your favorite princess to take photos with other princesses, complete crafts and enjoy treats. Tickets on sale Aug. 2 at Pickerington City Hall.

Sept. 25

Pickerington Oktoberfest

Noon-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery parking lot, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Pickerington gets German during this Oktoberfest celebration with several brews on tap, local wines, food vendors and live music all day. All ages are welcome.