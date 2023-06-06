Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2023

June 1-Sept. 28

Pickerington Farmers' Market

4-7 p.m., 89 N. Center St.

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Stock up on local produce from the garden this summer with freshly grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods and artisan crafts from local farmers.

June 3

Goat Yoga at Hidden Acres Legacy Farm

9-11 a.m., Hidden Acres Legacy Farm, 7140 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd. NW

www.hiddenacreslegacyfarm.com

Connect to your inner zen with this two-hour yoga class with goats! Enjoy a restorative yoga practice while connecting with your inner child in a serene, natural setting,

June 3-Oct. 29

Rock Mill Days

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays, Stebelton Park at Rock Mill, 1429 Rockmill Pl. NW, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Visitors are invited to tour the restored 1824 gristmill. On the last Sunday of each month, we will mill corn the way it was done 200 years ago! Please check website for full details.

April 8

Rick Barr at Cardo’s

7:30-11 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

What better way to spend a Saturday night than with pizza and live music? Pop over to Cardo’s and hear Rick Barr cover your favorite country and rock hits.

June 2, July 7

Summer Concert Series

6:30-8 p.m., Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring a blanket and enjoy a night of free live music from local performers such as Turn to Stone, an Electric Light Orchestra tribute band and the Kenny Chesney-inspired Lee Gantt Band.

June 2, July 7

Friday Night Flicks

Dusk, Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Bring chairs and snacks for family movie night under the stars. Enjoy two family favorite films including Minions: The Rise of Gru and Top Gun: Maverick. Arrive early to check out the summer concert series.

June 4

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m. Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy a walking tour in Olde Pickerington Village guided by a Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society volunteer. Each tour will consist of approximately 10 guests and begin at the museum and end at Combustion Brewery.

Photo by Joyce Cleary

June 8, July 13

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, 13 W. Columbus St. and locations around the village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Support local businesses and enjoy Pickerington’s beautiful scenery with this shopping adventure showcasing local boutiques. With countless vendors, you’ll be sure to find a steal.

June 18

Father’s Day

June 19

Juneteenth

June 25

Summer Sip and Shop

1-5 p.m., Outerbelt Brewing, 3560 Dolson Ct., Carroll

www.outerbeltbrewing.com

Head over to Outerbelt Brewing for a market of more than 30 local food, clothing, boutique, baker and designer artisans. Grab a drink and something to eat and browse the afternoon away.

June 25

Sparky Hartfield at Combustion Brewing

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Primarily a reggae artist, Sparky Hartfield has toured the Columbus scene since 1996. Hartfield brings a setlist that skirts across all genres and will provide a night of entertainment and fun perfect for summer night out.

June 28

Brian Kerr at Cardo’s

6:30-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Grab a slice of pizza and enjoy a night of live acoustic music.

June 30

United Way Day of Action

10 a.m.-noon, Victory Park, 101 Lockville Rd.

This free event will take place in Victory Park in Pickerington. The theme for the day is “It’s Okay to Go Out and Play,” with an emphasis on encouraging kids and families to unplug, get outdoors, and play. There will be games and activities, educational information, parachute play and more. Police and Fire department vehicles will be participating if available. The first 200 kids will receive a free t-shirt.

July 3, 4

July 4th Celebration

Olde Pickerington Village

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Relax in your backyard as fireworks light up the sky at 10 p.m. on Saturday, then join the community the next morning for a parade celebrating Independence Day at 10 a.m.

July 8

Ultimate Water Fight

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Bring the kids for a squirt gun Saturday at the library. Pack some clothes for the splash zone! No reservations required.

July 9

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m. Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Sunday is Heritage Day at our Historical Museum, where we will feature spinning and beekeeping demonstrations along with exhibits of local heritage arts including handmade quilts, artwork, handmade tools and more.

July 11

Science of Sharks

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Waves on Wheels is bringing Coral Cat Sharks to Pickerington Library. See the sharks play and learn more about these underwater predators.

July 13-15

Picktown Palooza

300 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

A three-day extravaganza, enjoy street vendors, food trucks, rides, live music and a car and truck show. Buy admission passes ahead of time for convenient access to the whole festival.

July 14-23

Pickerington Community Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast

Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

For a fairytale evening, head over to the Wigwam Event Center to this beloved Disney classic presented by local performers.

July 15

Freedom 5k

8:30 a.m., Victory Park, Lockville Rd.

www.runsignup.com

Head to the starting line in Victory Park and follow the path around Sycamore Creek Park for this 5K sponsored by OrthoNeuro.

July 29

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30 a.m.-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond, 481 Hereford Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

Youths ages 14 and younger are invited to spend a morning fishing with their family to compete for prizes such as most fish and biggest fish caught. Bring your own supplies and be sure to register by July 27.