Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2021

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.
June 5
Pickerington Shred Day and Electronic Recycling
9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N.
Shred paper documents, recycle TVs and donate household items.
June 5
Sensory Stories
10 a.m., online
A virtual literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.
June 7
Book Chat: Beach Reads
6-6:30 p.m., online
Facebook live featuring new beach reads.
June 10
Teen Trivia Event
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
In-person trivia for teens on TV, music, movies, memes and more.
June 12
Animals We Love to Hate Presented by Ohio Nature Education
10-11 a.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Educational event featuring bats, spiders, snakes and possums.
June 12
Puzzle Contest
1-4 p.m., tent at Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.
Teams race to complete mystery puzzles.
June 19
Juneteenth Community Festival
5-9 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd.
Family-friendly event with music, live performances and food trucks.
June 26
Family Luau Night
6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
An evening of family fun at the community pool.
June 28
Cricut Class: Beach Bag Card
6-7 p.m., online
Learn how to cut, score and embellish card stock to create a beach bag card.
July 3
Sensory Stories
10 a.m., online
A virtual literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.
July 8
College Hacks
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Make a craft of a dorm room and attend an open Q&A. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors.
Picktown Palooza
Thursday 5-11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, 300 Opportunity Way
Three-day festival with live music, carnival rides, food vendors and more.
July 17
Car & Bike Show Sponsored by AAA Auto Club
Noon-4:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd.
Display of classic and antique cars and motorcycles with awards given at the end.
July 22
Teen TechTalk with Robin
4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Learn a new skill from tech trainer Robin.
July 23-24
Professional Photographers of Ohio Annual Convention
Friday 9:30 a.m.-Saturday 4:30 p.m., multiple locations
Classes, social hour and an awards ceremony all centered in Pickerington.
July 24
Youth Fishing Derby
9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond
The 15th Annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby will present prizes in all age groups for most fish and biggest fish caught. The event is free with registration required by July 22.
July 24
Christmas in July
11 a.m.-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.
A day of fun for the whole family at the community pool.
July 26
Mermaid Tail Dot Painting
6-7 p.m. Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way
Create a mixed media mermaid tail painting at the library.
