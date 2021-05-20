calendar Picktown Palooza 2019 Thursday-2375-1.JPG

Kevin Cramblet

Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2021

Summer concert series, Fourth of July events, Picktown Palooza and more

Due to health concerns, events are subject to change. Visit websites for additional information.

June 5

Pickerington Shred Day and Electronic Recycling

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, 550 Hill Rd. N.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Shred paper documents, recycle TVs and donate household items.

June 5

Sensory Stories

10 a.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.

June 7

Book Chat: Beach Reads

6-6:30 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Facebook live featuring new beach reads.

June 10

Teen Trivia Event

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

In-person trivia for teens on TV, music, movies, memes and more.

June 12

Animals We Love to Hate Presented by Ohio Nature Education

10-11 a.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Educational event featuring bats, spiders, snakes and possums.

June 12

Puzzle Contest

1-4 p.m., tent at Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Teams race to complete mystery puzzles.

June 19

Juneteenth Community Festival

5-9 p.m., Phenix Banquet Center, 2101 Noe Bixby Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Family-friendly event with music, live performances and food trucks.

June 26

Family Luau Night

6-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

An evening of family fun at the community pool.

June 28

Cricut Class: Beach Bag Card

6-7 p.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn how to cut, score and embellish card stock to create a beach bag card.

July 3

Sensory Stories

10 a.m., online

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

A virtual literacy class specifically designed for children with special needs.

July 8

College Hacks

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Make a craft of a dorm room and attend an open Q&A. Recommended for high school juniors and seniors.

Picktown Palooza

Thursday 5-11 p.m., Friday 5 p.m.- midnight, Saturday noon-midnight, 300 Opportunity Way

www.picktownpalooza.org

Three-day festival with live music, carnival rides, food vendors and more.

July 17

Car & Bike Show Sponsored by AAA Auto Club

Noon-4:30 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Rd.

www.picktownpalooza.org

Display of classic and antique cars and motorcycles with awards given at the end.

July 22

Teen TechTalk with Robin

4-5 p.m., tent at Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Learn a new skill from tech trainer Robin.

July 23-24

Professional Photographers of Ohio Annual Convention

Friday 9:30 a.m.-Saturday 4:30 p.m., multiple locations

www.ppofohio.org

Classes, social hour and an awards ceremony all centered in Pickerington.

July 24

Youth Fishing Derby

9:30-11 a.m., Sycamore Creek Park Pond

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The 15th Annual City of Pickerington Youth Fishing Derby will present prizes in all age groups for most fish and biggest fish caught. The event is free with registration required by July 22.

July 24

Christmas in July

11 a.m.-9 p.m., Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A day of fun for the whole family at the community pool.

July 26

Mermaid Tail Dot Painting

6-7 p.m. Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Create a mixed media mermaid tail painting at the library.

