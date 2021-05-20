Pickerington Calendar | June/July 2021

Fourth of July Festivities July 3 Fireworks 10 p.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln. www.pickeringtonvillage.com Fourth of July fireworks hosted by the City of Pickerington. July 4 The Freedom 5k and Kids’ Fun Run 8 a.m., Pickerington High School North, 7800 Refugee Rd. www.picktownpalooza.org Family-friendly event sponsored by OrthoNeuro to celebrate the Fourth of July. July 4 Parade 10 a.m., Victory Park, 7777 Victory Ln. www.pickeringtonvillage.com Fourth of July parade hosted by the City of Pickerington.