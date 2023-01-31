Pickerington Calendar | February/March 2023

Feb. 1

Rhyme Time

9:30-10 a.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

This early literature class will introduce your baby or young toddler to reading through rhymes, songs, stories, and fingerplays. This interactive 6-week class is intended for babies 1 to 23 months and will highlight early literature practices.

Feb. 2

Teen Studio: Crafternoon

3-4 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

Bored or stressed and in need of a break? Drop by for some relaxation time with easy crafts meant for teens.

Feb. 2-Mar. 30

Crazy Train Trivia

Every Thursday 7-8:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

Everybody loves trivia night! Showcase your wide-ranging knowledge in the weekly Crazy Train Trivia night at Combustion Brewery and Taproom.

Feb. 3

Women’s Leadership Coalition Meeting

8-9:30 a.m., Redbud Commons, 602 Redbud Rd., Pickerington

The Women’s Leadership Coalition would like to invite you to join them for their monthly meeting scheduled for the first Friday of every month. The coalition is intended to educate, inspire, and mentor women as they seek positions in the workforce.

Feb. 4

DIY Pinecone Birdfeeders

2-4 p.m., Fairfield County District Library, 219 N. Broad St., Lancaster

Enjoy a short story about a boy and his love for birds before engaging in crafts including pinecone birdfeeders.

Feb 4

Flower Power: Flora in Fashion

Noon, Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

Add some floral fashion to your wardrobe as you join fellow fashion enthusiasts in rekindling the human relationship with our natural environment.

Feb. 5-Mar. 26

Brunch at the Downtown Bistro

Sundays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Downtown Bistro, 123 N. Broad St., Lancaster

Swing by the Downtown Bistro in historic Downtown Lancaster for a delicious meal that is sure to cure your Sunday blues.

Feb. 7, Mar. 7

Mabel Tours at the Wagnalls Memorial

7-8 p.m., Wagnalls Memorial Library, 150 E. Columbus St., Lithopolis

Discover all the history that lies within the walls of the Wagnalls Memorial. Resident historian Carol Gaal will provide you with a guided tour dressed as Mabel herself.

Feb. 8

Teen Board Game Day

3:30-5 p.m., Pickerington Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

Drop by and relax with a fun table-top game. A wide selection of complex or easy-going games will be available in rotation.

Feb. 14

Hot Chocolate Bar and Book Pairings

4-7 p.m., Pickerington Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style with the warm feelings of books and hot chocolate. Add toppings to your hot chocolate to create a unique flavor to pair with one of the curated books available.

Feb. 17, Mar. 17

Evan Holcombe Music at Combustion Brewing

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

Swing down for a drink and some wholesome tunes from local artist Evan Holcombe. Evan is an acoustic musician providing a wide range of covers in several genres.

Feb. 18

Great Backyard Bird Count

10 a.m.-noon, Coyote Run Farm, 9270 Pickerington Rd., Pickerington

Join in on the fun of bird watching as the Pickerington Library teams up with Coyote Run to participate in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

Feb. 24

Comedian Steve Sabo at Outerbelt Brewing

7-9 p.m., Outerbelt Brewing, 3560 Dolon Ct., Carrol

Just a man and a microphone, Steve Sabo doesn’t need props to bring down the house with his fresh free form comedy.

Mar. 11

Pickerington North Diamond Club Annual Wing Night

7 p.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr., Pickerington

Head down to the Pickerington Senior Center for a night of music from Big Bad Stache while chowing down on some delicious wings.

Mar. 17

Veterans EDGE

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., American Legion Post 283, 7725 Refugee Rd., Pickerington

Veterans EDGE provides veterans and their family members that are business owners the opportunity to connect with business experts and keynote speakers in an intimate setting.

Mar. 17-26

Pickerington Community Theatre Presents The Foreigner

The Wigwam Theatre, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW, Pickerington

Venture down to the Wigwam Theatre for a rendition of The Foreigner put on by local actors at the Pickerington Community Theatre.

Mar. 29-Apr. 2

Friends of the Pickerington Public Library-Spring Book Sale

9a.m.-8p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way, Pickerington

Proceeds from the book sale will be in support of a number of Pickering Public Library programs. A variety of books, CDs, DVDs and Vinyl Albums will be available for pickup.

Mar. 31

Travis Brown Acoustic at Combustion Brewing

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St., Pickerington

Enjoy some locally brewed craft beers while Travis Brown provides hours of entertainment with his acoustic guitar and soothing vocals.

