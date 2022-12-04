Pickerington Calendar | December/January 2022

Through Dec. 15

Santa’s Mailbox

Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

A North Pole Express themed mailbox in front of the City Hall is available for children to write letters to Santa and his helpers for Christmas. Include the child’s name and return address so Santa can write back.

Dec. 1-29

Michael Robinson at Cardo’s

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

Thursday nights in December enjoy the acoustic performance by Michael Robinson at Cardo’s.

Dec. 1-31

A Storybook Christmas featuring A Very Brady Holiday

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org/exhibitions

The Reese-Peters House parlors invite visitors into the pages of classic Christmas storybooks from the past 150 years, and access to a selection of iconic toys, gifts and costumes from the popular TV show series and movie Brady Bunch.

Dec. 1-31

OHIO: The Start of It All Exhibition

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org/exhibitions

Featuring world-changing Ohio innovations through children’s picture book art. The exhibition combines original works, Ohio history and innovations, comic book superheroes and more.

Dec. 2

Holiday Gathering & Christmas Tree Lighting

5-8 p.m., Pickerington Village area

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Pickerington’s annual “Holiday Gathering,” takes place in the city’s historic Old Village, featuring holiday lighted stroll, music, ice carving, face painting, visit with Santa and more.

Dec. 2

LIVE at Combustion - Brian Douglas Day

6-9 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Brian Douglas Day will perform songs from part of his new album, ‘Wilder Things.’ Food trucks will be onsite.

Dec. 2-11

Pickerington Community Theatre - Disney Frozen Jr.

Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, a story of love and acceptance between two sisters and how they overcome danger and adventure with magic.

Dec. 2-16

Dorothy Steiger Memorial Mitten Tree

8 a.m.-5 p.m., Pickerington City Hall, 100 Lockville Rd.

www.ci.pickerington.oh.us

The City of Pickerington will accept new or gently used mittens, gloves, hats and scarves, which will be donated to Fairfield County Job and Family Services. People can decorate the mitten trees inside the lobby to get in the giving holiday spirit.

Dec. 3

LIVE at Combustion - Kevin Ashba

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Kevin Ashba brings soulful and fun music that is too good to miss. Food trucks will be onsite.

Dec. 4

Beers & Bluegrass featuring Crabgrass

4-9 p.m., 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Hosted by Combustion Brewery & Taproom, this event features Crabgrass from 4-7 p.m. and open jam from 6-9 p.m., as well as live music.

Dec. 7, Jan. 4

Wednesday Connects

8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

Network in a positive environment, and foster strong, professional relationships. Attendees can present their business, network in small groups and reap referral awards.

Dec. 10 & 11

Annual “Drive-Thru” Toy Drive

9 a.m.-3 p.m., Station 592, 8700 Refugee Rd.

www.violet.oh.us

Stop by Violet Township Fire Station 592 to drop off new, unwrapped toys and gift cards.

Dec. 10

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11:00 a.m., Pickerington Senior Center, 150 Hereford Dr.

www.pickerington.net

Breakfast, music, secret Santa shop, bake sale, crafts, and of course, photos with Santa. The event offers fun for the whole family. $10 per person.

Dec. 10

American Red Cross Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m., PPL Main, Meeting Room A and B

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet.info

Dec. 10

LIVE at Combustion - Sparky Hartfield

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Sparky Hartfield has been a top Columbus Reggae artist since 1996, with multiple bands and is known as a walking musical jukebox on legs.

Dec. 17

LIVE at Combustion - Josiah Whitley

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Josiah Whitley is an independent singer-songwriter who is a storyteller with a guitar. His music mixes traditional country, classic rock, folk, bluegrass and blues.

Dec. 18

Pictures with Santa

Noon-6 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

www.violet.oh.us

A free event for the community, Santa is coming to Violet Township and will be available for photos. Bring your own camera to get a special snap.

Dec. 18

A Very Brady Holiday Curator Talk

1 p.m. or 3 p.m., Decorative Arts Center of Ohio, 145 E. Main St., Lancaster

www.decartsohio.org/exhibitions

Randall Thropp of Paramount Pictures Archives will curate an informal lecture on the astounding collection of iconic toys, gifts, and costumes from the popular TV series and movie the Brady Bunch.

Dec. 21 - Jan. 4

Pickerington Local Schools - Winter Break

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Dec. 23

LIVE at Combustion - Reid Coleman

7-9:30 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Reid Coleman, a veteran solo artist who performs rock, pop, country and more, will have you remembering all the classic songs you forgot about.

Dec. 30

LIVE at Combustion - Chase Duncan

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

Music talent Chase Duncan, who is full of 80s and 90s hits, will be playing forgotten rock and roll classics.

Jan. 5

Pickerington Local Schools - Classes Resume

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 6

LIVE at Combustion - Jacob Stevens

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com/pickerington

The songwriter from southern Ohio has a passion of writing music from a variety of genres, all from the heart. He will perform songs from his debut solo album.

Jan. 16

Pickerington Local Schools – Martin Luther King Day

www.pickerington.k12.oh.us

Jan. 17

Pickerington Public Library Book Club – The Last Green Valley

7-8 p.m., Pickerington Public Library Main, Meeting Room A

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

The Pickerington Public Library’s longest-running and largest book club.