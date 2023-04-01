Pickerington Calendar | April/May 2023

Photo by Joyce Cleary

April 1

Pickerington Area Home & Garden Expo

10 a.m.-1 p.m., Combustion Brewery & Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com

This inaugural event, hosted by the Pickerington Chamber of Commerce, offers approximately 30 vendors, as well as entertainment, giveaways, food trucks and more. Attendance is free.

April 1-2

Spring Book Sale

Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1-3 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Seeking a bargain on your next favorite page-turner? Head over to Pickerington Library for its semi-annual book sale. Be sure to arrive early; these book steals sell fast!

April 2

Opening Day at the Museum

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy new exhibits featuring the Violet Grange and WWII uniforms and memorabilia belonging to Pickerington’s Ivan Nicodemus. Join for some old-time music on the museum’s playing piano.

April 8

Rick Barr at Cardo’s

7:30-11 p.m., Cardo’s Pizza & Tavern, 7897 Refugee Rd.

www.cardospizzaandtavern.com

What better way to spend a Saturday night than with pizza and live music? Pop over to Cardo’s and hear Rick Barr cover your favorite country and rock hits.

April 11

Stitching in the Stacks

6:30-8:30 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Calling all needlecraft lovers! For beginners and experts of all ages, join this club for a few hours of knitting and socializing.

April 13 and May 11

Pickerington Village Shop Hop

4-8 p.m., Olde Pickerington Village, 13 W. Columbus St. and locations around the village

www.pickeringtonvillage.com

Support local businesses and enjoy Pickerington’s beautiful scenery with this shopping adventure. With countless vendors, you’ll be sure to find a steal.

April 14-16

Weekend Bluegrass Jam Camp

Baptist Church, 8345 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.wernickmethod.org

Learn bluegrass and enjoy music with pals during this weekend camp, taught by Fred Staunton and George Welling.

Photo by Joyce Cleary

April 21

Evan Holcombe Music at Combustion Brewery

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

Grab a drink and enjoy local musician Evan Holcombe’s beautiful acoustics, ranging from bluegrass to blues.

May 6

Touch-A-Truck

10 a.m.-noon, Pickerington Community Pool, 11330 Stonecreek Dr.

www.pickerington.net

Why settle for toy cars when you can see real trucks and equipment up close? Kids can learn about their favorite vehicles in this interactive experience, and they will even earn a free Kids Driver’s License.

May 6

West African Drumming & Dancing

1-2 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Experience an amazing blend of rhythm and dance with this energetic performance. Listen to harmonious West African music and stay after for Q&A time.

May 7

DIY Birdhouse

1:30-3 p.m., Pickerington Sycamore Plaza Library, 7861 Refugee Rd.

www.pickeringtonlibrary.libnet

Put your creativity to the test while making a home for your flying friends. Register in advance to ensure supplies are available.

May 7

Historical Museum Open House

2-4 p.m., Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Museum, 15 E. Columbus St.

www.pickhistory.org

Enjoy free admission to see an art exhibit featuring Pickerington North students and check out the veteran’s exhibit for May’s Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day.

May 12

The Lews Brothers at Combustion Brewing

7-10 p.m., Combustion Brewery and Taproom, 80 W. Church St.

www.combustionbrewing.com

This duo has provided energetic tunes to Columbus for over 20 years, and is sure to please with classic rock from the ’60s to the ’80s.

May 18

Pickerington Chamber Annual Awards Dinner & Silent Auction

5:30-8:30 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd.

www.pickeringtonchamber.com/events

Celebrate the business community as the Chamber bestows four awards, including Business of the Year. Dinner, silent auction, cash bar and entertainment are provided. Registration is required.

May 20

This is Spinal Crap: A Murder Mystery Dinner

7-9 p.m., Outerbelt Brewing, 3560 Dolson Ct., Carroll

www.outerbeltbrewing.com

Want a side of mystery with your dinner? Solve a crime while sipping on a delicious brew with this riveting experience.

May 27

Comic Fest

11 a.m.-3 p.m., Pickerington Main Library, 201 Opportunity Way

www.pickeringtonlibrary.org

Grab your cape or favorite comic book character costume, and help ring in seven years of Comic Fest. Enjoy various local food trucks and vendors, and don’t forget to pick up a reading log to mark the first day of Summer Reading.

From the Fairfield County Parks District:

May 6–October 29

Rock Mill Days

11 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesdays and Saturdays

1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Stebelton Park at Rock Mill, 1429 Rockmill Place NW, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Visitors are invited to tour the restored 1824 gristmill. On the last Sunday of each month, we will mill corn the way it was done 200 years ago! Please check website for full details.

April 23

George the Locktender

2-3:30 p.m. Lockville Canal Park, 5895 Pickerington Rd., Carroll

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Our Interpretive Historian will be in character as George Benadum, the man who tended locks in old Lockville on the Ohio & Erie Canal. Making history fun!

April 28

Wildflower Wander

1-3pm. Smeck Park, 7395 Basil Rd., Baltimore

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

After a short discussion about the science of spring’s ephemeral wildflowers, we take a two-mile hike to search for what is blooming.

May 19

Mambourg Night Hike

8:30-10 p.m. Mambourg Park, 5531 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. NE (US-22), Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Join us for a fun 1.5-mile hike through the woods at night! Please do not bring pets to this program.

May 28

Milling Day at Rock Mill

1-4 p.m. Stebelton Park at Rock Mill, 1429 Rockmill Place NW, Lancaster

www.fairfieldcountyparks.org/events

Visitors are invited to tour the restored 1824 gristmill, see the 26′-diameter all-wood waterwheel, and watch miller grind corn into meal the ways it was done 200 years ago! Weather dependent so please, check website for full details and updates.