Bookmarks - Pickerington

The HISTORY Channel This Day in History for Kids: 1001 Remarkable Moments & Fascinating Facts

by Dan Bova (author), Russell Shaw (illustrator)

Pick a date, any date! Jam-packed with important events, inspiring accomplishments by remarkable people and groundbreaking inventions, this super-fun fact-filled book is the first kids book from the History Channel and includes interesting historical facts – from early civilization up to the 21st century all around the world for every day of the year.

Sandcastles Are Forever

by Ellie Peterson

With gentle, heartfelt prose, author-illustrator Ellie Peterson explores the difficult feelings of loss and sadness that come when a friend moves away. Young readers will see that with the right tools – and a willingness to build again tomorrow – who’s to say the things you love can’t last forever?

The (Mostly) True Story of Cleopatra’s Needle

by Dan Gutman

In Central Park, New York, stands Cleopatra’s Needle. But what do you know about it? Did you know that thousands of people worked in 1461 BCE to build it? Then hundreds more moved it, and erected it in Alexandria, where it stood for 3,000 years? So how did a monolith weighing over 200 tons get moved all the way to New York City – and in the 19th Century, no less?

Camp Sylvania: Moon Madness

by Julie Murphy and Crystal Maldonado

The sequel to the hilarious and creepy middle grade summer-camp story Camp Sylvania – this time featuring werewolves! All Nora wants is an unforgettable experience with her best friend. But it’s hard to have fun with Maggie fixated on all things otherworldly and boys. It isn’t long before the girls are caught up in another supernatural adventure. But when their friends find themselves in danger, can Maggie and Nora put their differences aside to save them?

The Quince Project: A Novel

by Jessica Parra

Castillo Torres, Student Body Association event chair and serial planner, could use a fairy godmother. So when a local lifestyle-guru-slash-party-planner opens up applications for the internship of her dreams, Cas sees it as the perfect opportunity. The only catch is that she needs more party planning experience before she can apply. As her agenda starts to go way off-script Cas finds that real life may be more complicated than a fairy tale. But maybe Happily Ever Afters aren’t just for the movies.

The Fellowship of Puzzlemakers

by Samuel Burr

Clayton Stumper might be in his twenties, but he dresses like your grandpa and fusses like your aunt. Abandoned at birth on the steps of the Fellowship of Puzzlemakers, he was raised by a group of eccentric enigmatologists. When the esteemed crossword compiler and main maternal presence in Clayton’s life passes away, she bestows her final puzzle on him: a promise to reveal the mystery of his parentage and prepare him for life beyond the walls of the commune. So begins Clay’s quest to uncover the secrets surrounding his birth, secrets that will change Clay – and the Fellowship – forever.

The Hazelbourne Ladies Motorcycle and Flying Club

by Helen Simonson

It is the summer of 1919 and Constance Haverhill is without prospects. With the men returning from the front, she has been asked to give up her cottage and her job. She’s sent as a lady’s companion to an old family friend where she’s swept up in the social whirl after she rescues the local baronet’s daughter. But as the country prepares to celebrate its hard-won peace, Constance and her new friends are forced to confront the fact that the freedoms they gained during the war are being revoked.