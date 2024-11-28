Bookmarks | Pickerington December 2024/ January 2025

Infectious Generosity: The Ultimate Idea Worth Spreading

By Chris Anderson

Recent years have been tough on optimists. Hopes that the Internet might bring people together have been crushed by the divisiveness of social media. But Chris Anderson believes there’s a pathway back from outrage to optimism. It all comes down to reimagining the role that one of the most fundamental human virtues – generosity – can play in our connected era.

Warren and Bill: Gates, Buffett, and the Friendship that Changed the World

By Anthony McCarten

Few friendships have had such far-reaching implications for the world, from finance to technology to philanthropy, as that between Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. After meeting at a party in 1991, their growing friendship would affect each man and lead to change on a grander scale, culminating in the development of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world.

Murder at Vinland

By Alyssa Maxwell

A fundraiser for a Rhode Island Audubon Society brings Emma to Vinland, the Viking-themed seaside home of her relative where the guest of honor is Edith Roosevelt, wife of Vice President Theodore Roosevelt. Emma is struck by the contrast of the Viking warrior-inspired elements in the house and the genteel cause of bird protection. Emma’s observation of harmless philanthropy is proven wrong the following morning when one of the houseguests from the luncheon becomes mysteriously and dangerously ill.

Winning by Giving

By Nancy Kelly Allen

Teaches readers about philanthropy and the importance of helping others. Highlights ways we can help one another, such as donating our time, work and/or money.

Franklin Helps Out

[TV tie-in adaptation written by Paulette Bourgeois; illustrated by Sean Jeffrey, Mark Koren and Jelena Sisic]

Franklin shows some philanthropy by pitching in and helping.

Make Your Own lunch: How to live an epically epic life through work, travel, wonder, and

(maybe) college

By Ryan Porter

College isn’t right for everyone, and as tuition costs continue to rise, more young people are choosing an alternative to the four-year degree. This book empowers and guides young people to discover new ways to pursue their interests and gain experience through travel, philanthropy and more.