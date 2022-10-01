Pickerington Bookmarks | October/November 2022

Full Metal Panic! Collector’s Edition 1

by Shouji Gatou

Illustrator Shikidouji Sagara Sousuke isn't your typical high school student. He reads military enthusiast magazines; he responds to questions with "affirmative;" he brings grenades to school in his bag. Though everyone at school takes him for a hopeless military geek, Chidori Kaname thinks there might be something more to him. When their plane is hijacked in the middle of a field trip, Kaname's instincts will prove correct: Sousuke is an elite, mech-piloting mercenary... and he's here to protect her! – publisher

Unravel

by Sharon Jennings

A girl slowly realizes that life with her father is not as it should be. When Rebecca asks about their family, he tells her that they are all dead. Rebecca, whose voice is precise and slightly formal, finds kinship in characters from literature. Slowly, memories surface: Recollections of a bunny and a fascination with Audrey Hepburn lead her to ask questions that Joe will not answer. It is Rebecca’s initiative that ultimately leads to the resolution of this absorbing tale. This short novel deals with family dysfunction through the eyes of a young person through a central mystery that gradually unfurls. – Kirkus Reviews

The Box in the Woods

by Maureen Johnson

Johnson gleefully takes a stab at the slasher movie trope by sending her teen detective on a cold case at a summer camp. This satisfying standalone mystery will delight fans of teen horror flicks and true-crime documentaries, as well as those who prefer their mysteries wrapped up after one volume. Here’s hoping this highly entertaining volume isn’t the last we hear from Stevie Bell. — Horn Book Magazine

Queer Ducks

by Eliot Schrefer

This delightfully educational teen-nonfiction explores precisely what it promises on the cover (and more!). Explanations of research into queer animal sexuality are punctuated by interviews with scientists in the field today who share resources and model what it looks like to pursue a career in science. – library staff

How to Catch a Class Pet

by Alice Walstead and Andy Elkerton

The class pets escaped from their cages and are running loose in your school! Join the fun and find out if you have what it takes to catch these riotous pets on their wild field trip! – library staff

Amy Wu and the Warm Welcome

by Kat Zhang

Amy Wu would love to welcome the new student in her class, but Lin has just come from China and does not speak much English. With the help of her family, Amy tries to work out a way to bridge the language gap. – library staff

Rosie and the Pre-loved Dress

by Leanne Hatch

Rosie finds the most beautiful yellow dress thrifting with her mother and she knows it is meant for her! There is a name on the tag – Mila. What magical things did Mila do in the dress? This book shares all the joy and wonder of finding just the perfect piece of recycled clothing. –publisher

Let’s Make a Contract

by Jill C. Dardig

For families that have children struggling with behavior challenges, contracting is a simple yet powerful way to change that behavior in a positive way. Includes beautifully illustrated stories to read together with your child and provides a four-part process that includes clear expectations, positive feedback and a sense of accomplishment for the child. Sample contracting forms and supportive materials are supplied. – publisher

Smells Like Tween Spirit – a novel

by Laurie Gelman

Whether you are a “mat mom” or “baseball mom” this laugh out loud book encompasses the whole messy family experience with a middle school student that plays sports. – library staff

The Book Eaters

by Sunyi Dean

Out o the Yorkshire Moors lives a secret line of people for whom books are food, and who retain all of a book’s content after eating it. Devon is part of the Family, an old and reclusive clan of book eaters. She realizes that life doesn’t always come with happy endings. This is her story. - publisher