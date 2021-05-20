Bookmarks | June/July 2021

Summer Reading Programs

Mark your calendars!

May 24: Summer Reading Program registration begins. Registration open all summer

June 8: Among Us, Live Action Game at 10 a.m. at Sycamore Plaza

June 12: Animals we love to hate, presented by Ohio Nature Education at 10 a.m. at Pickerington Main

June 19: Summer Morning Yoga & Stretch at 9 a.m. at Pickerington Main

July 17: Croc Talk, presented by Newport Aquarium at 10 a.m. at Pickerington Main

July 20: Balloon Splatter Painting at 4 p.m. at Pickerington Main

Adult Cookbooks:

Healthy Eats with Six Sisters’ Stuff

by Six Sisters Stuff

Do you feel constantly stuck between healthy meal prep and convenience? The Six Sisters, popular bloggers and authors, feel your pain. As a result, they’ve collected more than 100 fast, easy and healthy recipes for you and the whole family. For an added bonus, the sisters made sure each dish is under 500 calories.

Fit Gurl

by Melissa Alcantara

“If you’re ready to put in the time, commitment and dedication, Fit Gurl will change your body for life,” says publisher HarperAudio. Start a diet for the last time with Alcantara’s day-by-day planning and story of transformation with exercise and recipe tips.

Teen Recipes:

The Green Teen Cookbook

edited by Laurane Marchive and Pam McElroy

No one ever said going green was easy. There’s lots to learn. Slice through “the chaos” and get to the meat of it with this cookbook which was written by teens, for teens, teaching them how to “shop smart, cook consciously and eat a healthier diet.”

Picture Book:

Luna’s Yum Yum Dim Sum

by Natasha Yim, illustrated by Violet Kim

It’s Luna’s birthday! To celebrate, her family goes to a restaurant for Chinese dim sum. Luna and her two brothers get to share six delicious pork buns until one tragically falls victim to yucky floor germs. Now, the trio must do the math if they still want to share the delicious treat.

Anime:

Chef Yasmina and the Potato Panic

by Wauter Mannaert

There aren’t many kids like Yasmina that can stir up a gourmet meal in a flash. Never mind the lunchbox full of spring rolls rather than the typical PB&J. Nevertheless, when a new corporation comes to town destroying her garden of ingredients, it’s a recipe for trouble unless Yasmina can find a cure.

Young Reader Chapter Book:

Pizza and Taco: Best Party Ever!

by Stephen Shaskan

What’s better than a party to cure a case of the boredom blues? Pizza and Taco can’t think of anything! Join the duo on their latest adventure and join in on the fun. Will it be a fiesta or a total roast?

New temporary hours:

Pickerington Public Library | pickeringtonlibrary.org

Main – 201 Opportunity Way | 614-837-4104

Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza – 7861 Refugee Rd. | 614-837-4383

Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday closed | Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours are subject to change due to health concerns.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library.