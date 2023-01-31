Pickerington Bookmarks | February/March 2023

Autistic Distress

By Charis Mather

Sometimes a person with autism might become so overwhelmed they have a hard time controlling themselves. Uh-oh, it’s an emergency! Prepare young readers to empathetically understand and care for a friend with autism in distress. Learn what’s happening, how to be a helper, and ways to keep your friend safe and calm.Part of the My Emergency series that also includes Allergic Reaction, Asthma Attack and Epileptic Seizure. – publisher description

Facing Your Fear of Shots

By Heather E. Schwartz

Do needles give you goosebumps? Does the flu shot send chills down your spine? You’re not alone. This book explores the reasons many people are afraid of shots, including flu shots and Covid vaccines, and discover simple tips for facing this fear safely. Reassuring facts and helpful photos provide the knowledge young readers need to face their fear about shots. Part of the Facing Your Fears series that also includes Facing Your Fear of Blood, Facing Your Fear of the Dark, Facing Your Fear of Plane Rides, Facing Your Fear of Storms, Facing Your Fear of Water. – publisher description

The Greatest College Health Guide You Never Knew You Needed: How to Manage Food, Booze, Stress, Sex, Sleep, and Exercise on Campus

By Jill Henry and Dave Henry

College students today are more depressed, anxious, and stressed than previous waves of students; they’re also more sedentary, not really exercising, and living in a meal-plan limbo supplemented with ramen and coffee. In this comprehensive field guide, high school coaches Jill and Dave Henry break down the facts and deliver doable, no-BS strategies for managing physical and mental health on campus. Tackling the Freshman Fifteen, Sophomore Slump, crippling anxiety, and even the worst hangover! – publisher description

Move More At Your Desk: Reduce back pain and increase your energy at work

By Kerrie-Anne Bradley

Illustrated throughout, the book is divided into 5 sections presenting movement snacks you can choose throughout your day: Neck and shoulders, Moving your spine, Legs and hips, Hands and wrists, and Breathing. Each section provides exercises, tips and tricks targeting areas that are badly affected by stiffness and pain. A practical guide to show you small, simple, varied and doable ways to move more so that your body is less stiff, stronger, more energized and feeling good. It focuses on movements you can easily do throughout the day – whether in the office or at home. – publisher description

Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook: More than 100 Easy Healthy Meals for Your Favorite Kitchen Device

By Urvashi Pitre

The emphasis of this cookbook is on whole, unprocessed foods, vegetables high in fiber, healthy fats, and lean proteins that everyone in the family will enjoy with recipes to suit a variety of diets including gluten-free and dairy-free. The recipes have been tested to ensure they will work every time with a minimum amount of fuss. – publisher description

VR glasses: Create your own virtual reality (VR) reading experience with our new immersive reality books! Violet the Cow approves of these fun, interactive books that combine VR and augmented reality to make reading a truly interactive experience. Check out a pair of VR glasses to use with your smartphone today!

Memory care kits: These kits offer reminiscence therapy through visual images and activity cards to spark memories of laughter and happy times and are specially designed for use with individuals experiencing memory loss. Kits are available for checkout in the adult section.