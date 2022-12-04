Pickerington Bookmarks | December 2022/January 2023

The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Very First Encyclopedia

DK Publishing

Beautifully illustrated in Eric Carle’s signature style, this first encyclopedia is perfect for curious kids who love to learn. Go on an amazing journey of discovery with the Very Hungry Caterpillar and learn fascinating facts about everything from science and space to animals and dinosaurs. Each chapter focuses on a different theme, with a new topic every time you turn the page. Bite-size chunks of information complement captivating illustrations by the World of Eric Carle, eye-catching photography and simple how-it-works diagrams, while pull-out images and facts provide extra nuggets of interest. -publisher

Wolfstongue

By Sam Thompson

A modern folktale, Wolfstongue tells the story of a boy with speech problems who enters a hidden world of talking animals. When he befriends a family of wolves who have been enslaved by scheming, articulate foxes, the boy must face his own struggle with words to help the wolves win back their freedom. -publisher

Harry Potter Illustrated Collection books 1-5

Illustrated by Jim Kay

Wonderful holiday gifts for introducing a whole new generation to the world of Harry Potter. J.K. Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter books (1-5) are available in lavishly illustrated full-color editions. Award-winning artist Jim Kay has created hundreds of stunning illustrations, making these books the perfect gift for a child being introduced to the series to the first time, family read-aloud time and for those fans dedicated to the series. -publisher

Marvel Monsters: Creatures of The Marvel Universe Explored

DK Publishing

All superheroes need a monster to fight, or a monstrous sidekick to help them. Some are even monsters themselves. This comprehensive field guide to Marvel flora, fauna and beasts great and small shows off claws, teeth tails, and wings in sumptuous, never-seen-before detail. This anthology is a beautifully curated guide to the best and the worst, and ensures you will never get Fin Fang Foom and Tim Boom Ba mixed up again! -publisher

Christmas Scarf Murder

By Carlene O’Connor, Maddie Day and Peggy Ehrhart

Stocking stuffers such as handknit scarves make the coziest of Christmas gifts – unless they’re used as accessories for murder! Three cozy mysteries in one book: great for that mystery book lover on your list. Christmas Scarf Murder by Carlene O’Connor is set in Kilbane, Ireland; Scarfed Down by Maddie Day is set in Pans ‘N Pancakes in South Lick, Indiana; and Death by Christmas Scarf by Peggy Ehrhart is set in Arborville, New Jersey.

Tools: The Ultimate Guide – 500+ Tools

by Jeff Waldman

A must-have compendium for anyone looking to learn about the fascinating world of over 500 essential tools. This is the book for answering all your tool questions, gaining knowledge before hiring a professional or simply flipping through just for the joy of learning something new about the objects that shape our world. This expansive guide catalogs more than 500 tools for measuring, cutting, fastening and shaping – from hammers and saws to wrenches, welders and drawknives. Throughout these illustrated pages, you’ll learn how to care for each tool so it can last a lifetime, as well as learn intriguing tidbits and fascinating histories of each object along the way. -publisher

Desserts Illustrated: The Ultimate Guide to All Things Sweet 600+ Recipes

By America’s Test Kitchen

Part cookbook, part handbook, Desserts Illustrated is the last word on the last (but definitely not least) course. In it, America’s Test Kitchen far expands on previous explorations of the world of sweets, teaching all types of candies, custards, frozen treats and fruit desserts in addition to a bounty of baked goods, and upping the ante on flavor. With 500-plus recipes, you’ll find modern desserts for bakers and non-bakers such as Pear Crisp with Miso and Almonds and Ginger-Turmeric Frozen Yogurt living next to the classics such as Shortbread and Sour Cream Coffee Cake. -publisher