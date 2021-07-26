Bookmarks | August/September 2021

Save the Date:

Aug. 14

Summer Reading Finale held at the Wigwam Event Center, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. NW

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

(11:00 a.m.) Jim Gill’s Sing-a-thon of Celebrated Songs Concert

Bring the Farm to You

Touch-a-Truck

Dunk Tank

Food Trucks

Kids Crafts & Activities

Community Organizations

What the in-crowd is reading:

Travis McKinley book series

by James Patterson & Peter de Jonge

This series is a quick and fun read for those who enjoy the game of golf. The first book is Miracle on the 17th Green. Travis McKinley is playing golf when suddenly he acquires perfect vision for the putt. Travis qualifies for the Professional Golfers Association Senior Tour, and it changes him and his family forever. Next in the series is Miracle at Augusta. One year after his big golf tournament win, Travis McKinley struggles to find a place in the world of professional sports. And lastly, Miracle at St. Andrews, where one ordinary man makes the pilgrimage to the mythical greens of St. Andrews – the birthplace of golf – on his personal quest for greatness.

Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other

by Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish

Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish embark on a road trip to explore Scotland with all its beauty and rich history. They begin their journey in the heart of Scotland at Glencoe, travel from there all the way to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield. This is a story of friendship, finding themselves and their love of whisky.

Dykman_3d_cover.indd

Bicycling with Butterflies

by Sara Dykman

Outdoor educator and field researcher Sara Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle solo for a nearly nine-month trip alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration – a round-trip adventure that includes navigating unmapped roads through three countries and more than 10,000 miles.

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany

by Lori Nelson Spielman

More than 200 years ago, Filomena Fontana cast a curse upon her sister. Since that time, not one second-born Fontana daughter has found long-lasting love. Emilia, happily single and a baker at her grandfather’s Brooklyn deli, claims it’s an odd coincidence. Lucy, her sexy cousin is desperate for love and declares it’s a true hex. When their great Aunt Poppy calls and tells them that if they accompany her to her back to Italy, the Fontana Second-Daughter Curse can be broken once and for all. Traveling through Venice and Tuscany, family secrets are uncovered that threaten the family far more than a centuries-old curse.

Next Year in Havana

by Chanel Cleeton

After the death of her grandmother, Marisol travels to Havana and learns of a family secret that has been hidden since the revolution. When more family history comes to light and Marisol finds herself attracted to a man with secrets of his own, she’ll need the lessons of her grandmother’s past to help her understand the true meaning of courage. A book full of strong women, forbidden passions and family secrets.

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager at the Pickerington Public Library.