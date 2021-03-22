Bookmarks | April/May 2021

Library news to note: The children’s collection has been reorganized for a more customer friendly browsing experience! Come in and explore.

Growing Up

The Word for Friend

by Aidan Cassie

“Kemala, an optimistic, talkative pangolin, has moved to ‘her new town’ and anticipates meeting new friends. Her curiosity and interest in her new environment are tinged with anxiety and ambivalence about joining a new school because of ‘a language Kemala didn’t know.’ With trepidation, humor, and help from anteater classmate Ana, Kemala discovers a connection through puppetry. … With everyone’s exuberant encouragement, Kemala overcomes her shyness and stage fright to find her new voice.” –Kirkus Reviews

Dinosaurs

Dinos Don’t Do Yoga

by Catherine Bailey

“Ya gotta be ‘roar-and-rumble rough, and talon-tearing TOUGH!’ to make it in Rex’s valley. So what are the members of his gang to make of a dino that walks in one day with a series of peaceful poses? Though Rex declares the newcomer to be ‘silly,’ one by one his friends slip away to realign their spines and give their thighs some exercise. Incensed, Rex becomes a victim of his own bad temper, causing the true reason for his rudeness to come to light. ‘My jaws are deadly. My tail is spiny. My arms are strong! But also…tiny.’ In a happy ending, Yogasaurus graciously teaches Rex a pose that doesn’t require use of the upper body.” –Kirkus Reviews

Animals

I’m going to give you a Polar Bear Hug!

by Caroline B. Cooney

A little girl romps through the winter landscape describing different animal hugs. Fun rhymes and colorful illustrations share that no matter how cold it gets outside, hugs always keep us warm!

Science

Hack Your Kitchen

by Niki Ahrens

You don’t have to be in science class to try fun experiments. Make a lemon volcano, edible paper or even baked ice cream!

Social

H is for Home; A Sesame Street Guide to Homes around the World

by Karen Latchana Kenney

Join the characters from Sesame Street as they explore and share about types of homes around the world.

Summer Reading 2021: Tails & Tales. Registration begins May 24 and runs through Aug. 14. Jim Gill is scheduled to be here June 5, location TBA.

Colleen Bauman is the community relations coordinator for the Pickerington Public Library. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.