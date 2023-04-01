Pickerington Bookmarks | April/May 2023

Submitted by Colleen Bauman – Executive Manager-Community Engagement

Little Red Riding Hood and the Dragon

Written by Ying Chang Compestine, Illustrated by Joy Ang

A fresh retelling of an old favorite. This Little Red Riding Hood wears a vibrant red silk hood and practices kung fu. As she travels along the path to visit her sick grandmother, she encounters a ferocious dragon who lures her off her path. But in a fun twist, she proves that this girl doesn’t need rescuing – with her sword in hand, she is the hero!

Black-Eyed Peas and Hoghead Cheese

by Glenda Armand, Illustrated by Steffi Walthall

A sweet story inspired by the author’s childhood. Young Frances is visiting her grandma in Louisiana. As they prepare the New Year’s Day meal, grandma shares stories dating back to the Atlantic Slave Trade, about the ingredients for their feast, their ancestors and history. Includes the family recipe for pralines!

The Big Book of W.O.W.

by Kelly Hargrave and Andrea Silen

National Geographic Kids presents the Wonders of Our World! With breathtaking photos, kids of all ages will enjoy turning the pages, learning fun facts about the truth, history and science of all that is wow-worthy in our spectacular universe.

Wednesday and Woof #3 – The Runaway Robot

by Sherri Winston

Another “first chapter” installment in the Wednesday and Woof mystery series. Anita B’s DIY robot and the class hamster disappear the day before the science fair. Can Wednesday and Woof follow the clues to solve both mysteries?

Ghosts Come Rising

by Adam Perry

In the mid-19th century, a religious movement called Spiritualism spread across America. Spiritualists believe that the living could communicate with the dead. Complete with ghostly black-and-white photographs, this suspenseful book tells the story of 12-year-old Liza Carroll and her little brother as they try to find answers and hide a secret while staying at a spooky Spiritualist commune. -publisher

Trex

by Christyne Morrell

This middle-grade mystery follows the adventures of a boy with an experimental brain implant, and a reclusive girl training to be a spy, as they’re pitted against school bullies, their own parents and an evil, brain-hacking corporation. Perfect for fans of Stranger Things. - publisher