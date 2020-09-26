Bookmarks | Oct/Nov 2020

PICTURE BOOKS:

Cone Cat

by Sarah Howden, illustrated by Carmen Mok

Follow the antics of Jeremy the cat. Jeremy the cat has a cone around his neck courtesy of the vet (the cause is not specified), which has turned him into a shadow of his former nimble, sneaky self. Young readers will find it hard to resist the prickly charms of this expressive sourpuss.

Where’s My Turtle

by Barbara Bottner, illustrated by Brooke Boynton Hughes

Archer’s pet turtle is missing! Mom is sure he’s somewhere in Archer’s messy bedroom, or the back yard, or somewhere in the house. Archer looks everywhere inside and out but can’t find his turtle until he learns to think like one!

Sharp-eyed young readers will easily find the missing pet hiding throughout the messy pages of this book. Here is an imaginative and interactive story with the added bonus of showing why it’s a good idea to pick up your toys.

MIDDLE SCHOOL:

Like Nothing Amazing Ever Happened

by Emily Blejwas

Justin doesn’t know how people can act like everything’s fine when it’s so obviously not. And most of all, he doesn’t know what really happened the night his dad died on the train tracks. And that sucks.

Dress Coded

by Carrie Firestone

Molly Frost is fed up, because Olivia was yelled at for wearing a tank top. Because Liza got dress coded and Molly didn’t, even though they were wearing the exact same outfit. Because when Jessica was pulled over by the principal and missed a math quiz, her teacher gave her an F. Because it’s impossible to find shorts that are longer than her fingertips. Because girls’ bodies are not a distraction. Because middle school is hard enough. So, Molly starts a podcast where girls can tell their stories, and before long, her small rebellion swells into a revolution. Because now the girls are standing up for what’s right and they’re not backing down.

TEEN READS:

We Didn’t Ask for This

by Adi Alsaid

Great for book discussions! Lock-in night is a much-anticipated annual event at Central International School, located in an unnamed country. It’s a night when “people fell in love... stumbled upon new passions... discovered friendships.” But this year’s event may be the most life-changing of all after student activist Marisa and her cronies, demanding a list of changes at the school and globally, chain themselves to the doors, preventing anyone from entering or exiting the building. Lock-in plans are suspended, ruining Peejay’s plan to throw an epic party, Kenji’s improv team showcase and Amira’s chance to win the decathlon. Ironically, these students become Marisa’s protectors as other angry students attempt to thwart her mission and the lock-in stretches on. Through multiple points of view, Alsaid movingly examines characters’ home lives, their dreams and crushes, and their changing attitudes, leaving readers to decide whether the protest is a success.

The Speed of Falling Objects

by Nancy Richardson Fischer

At nearly 17, detail-oriented Danger Danielle “Danny” Warren is eager for an opportunity to connect with her celebrity survivalist father, Cougar. So, she ignores her reservations about dangerous conditions and wildlife and joins him on a trip to Peru to record an episode of his popular television show. The episode’s featured guest is teen heartthrob Gus Price, who travels along with Danny, Cougar, three crew members and a seasoned pilot, but the trip quickly goes wrong when a storm causes the group to veer off course and crash land in the jungle. Readers will be captivated by the ways in which each character’s true self is laid bare as their numbers dwindle, their carefully constructed masks falling aside to reveal their inner natures.

Library News:

Book Bundles – not just books, not just for kids!

If you or your kids are tired of the books you have at home and need a refresher, give the library a call! Staff are happy to gather stacks of materials for curbside or locker pickup. Let us know interests, ages, favorite characters – or just wing it! Book bundles can be one book or 50; it’s up to you. We also offer board games, Launchpad tablets, movies, video games and more. This is a great service for all ages: the toddler and preschool crowd, beginning readers, kids who don’t like to read, students who need books for school, teens, teachers, adults and those of us who are just plain bored!

