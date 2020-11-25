Bookmarks | Dec 2020/Jan 2021

Updates & News from Pickerington Public Library:

Coming soon! Drive-up Service Window at Pickerington Main

Save the date: Dec. 14-Jan. 31, Winter Read with Violet on READsquared!

To stay up to date on all library news: Opt in to the PPL’s e-newsletter, follow us on social media and download the library app through the Apple or Google Play store!

PICTURE BOOKS:

If You Come to Earth

by Sophie Blackall

From two-time Caldecott winner author-illustrator Sophie Blackall, If You Come to Earth is a glorious guide to our home planet, and a call for us to take care of both Earth and each other.

On Account of the Gum

by Adam Rex

On Account of the Gum is a book about how the best intentions can lead to some of the worst (and funniest) ideas! Serious humor abounds in this story about one kid’s hilarious misadventures with gum, and the cumulative buildup of stuff stuck in hair.

MIDDLE GRADE:

When Stars are Scattered

by Victoria Jamieson

Heartbreak and hope exist together in this remarkable graphic novel about growing up in a refugee camp, as told by a Somali refugee to the Newbery Honor-winning creator of Roller Girl.

Paola Santiago and the River of Tears

by Tehlor Kay Mejia

Best-selling author Rick Riordan presents author Tehlor Kay Mejia and her thrilling fantasy adventure based on the Mexican legend of La Llorona (the Crying Woman).

TEEN:

You Should See Me in a Crown

by Leah Johnson (Reese Witherspoon book club pick)

Liz Lighty has always believed she’s too Black, too poor, too awkward to shine in her small, rich, prom-obsessed Midwestern town. But it’s okay – Liz has a plan that will get her out of Campbell, Indiana, forever: attend the uber-elite Pennington College, play in their world-famous orchestra and become a doctor.

The Cousins

by Karen M. McManus

Milly, Aubrey and Jonah Story are cousins, but they barely know each other, and they’ve never even met their grandmother. Rich and reclusive, she disinherited their parents before they were born. So when they each receive a letter inviting them to work at her island resort for the summer, they’re surprised ... and curious. Whatever pulled them apart years ago isn’t over – and this summer, the cousins will learn everything.

ADULT:

When No One Is Watching

by Alyssa Cole

Rear Window meets Get Out in this gripping thriller from a critically acclaimed and New York Times notable author, in which the gentrification of a Brooklyn neighborhood takes on a sinister new meaning.

Transcendent Kingdom

by Yaa Gyasi

Transcendent Kingdom is a deeply moving portrait of a family of Ghanaian immigrants ravaged by depression and addiction and grief – a novel about faith, science, religion, love. Exquisitely written, emotionally searing, this is an exceptionally powerful follow up to Gyasi’s phenomenal debut.

Piranesi

by Susanna Clarke

For readers of Neil Gaiman’s The Ocean at the End of the Lane and fans of Madeline Miller’s Circe, Piranesi introduces an astonishing new world, an infinite labyrinth, full of startling images and surreal beauty, haunted by the tides and the clouds.

The Complete One Pot: 400 Meals for Your Skillet, Sheet Pan, Instant Pot, Dutch Oven, and More

by America’s Test Kitchen

Join the one-pot movement with The Complete One Pot Cookbook. From sheet pan suppers to no boil pastas, millions of home cooks want the ease of hands-off meals made using a single vessel. These flavorful recipes represent years of the test kitchen’s best strategies for successful single-pan cooking.

New temporary hours:

Pickerington Public Library | http://pickeringtonlibrary.org

Main – 201 Opportunity Way | 614-837-4104 | Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sycamore Plaza – 7861 Refugee Rd. | 614-837-4383 | Sunday 1-5 p.m. | Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. | Friday closed | Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hours are subject to change due to health concerns

Submitted by Colleen Bauman, Community Engagement Manager, Pickerington Public Library.