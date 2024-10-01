Bookmarks | Pickerington October/November 2024

Rethinking College: A Guide to Thriving Without a Degree

by Karin Klein

No College Required: An Insider’s Guide to Flourishing Without a Degree is a comprehensive guide to helping families navigate post-secondary career and academic alternatives for students not taking a traditional four-year college path.

Developing Talents: Careers for Individuals with Autism

by Dr. Temple Grandin and Dr. Kate Duffy

Using real-life examples, Grandin and Duffy note that many of the unique characteristics of individuals on the autism spectrum lend themselves well to entrepreneurial ventures. The book explores unnoticed aspects of vocational rehabilitation programs that provide job training and placement for people with disabilities, and Social Security Administration programs that offer vocational assistance. Employment figures and prospects have been updated, and new jobs have been added.

What Now? A Teen Guide to Life After High School

by Barbara Sheen

Life after high school is a time for decision-making. This book helps raise teens’ awareness of the options available to them. The benefits and drawbacks of each option, educational and training requirements for various careers, and financial information are included as are first person accounts and anecdotes.

Stars of the Night: The Courageous Children of the Czech Kindertransport (Picture Book)

Written by Caren Barzelay Stelson, Illustrated by Selina Alko

The true story of 669 Czech and refugee children who were part of the Kindertransport, and Nicholas Winton, the man who rescued them from the Holocaust.

A First Time for Everything (Graphic Novel)

by Dan Santat

In this graphic novel memoir, Dan Santat recalls his life-changing trip to Europe as a middle schooler where he experienced events that helped him gain confidence and cope with bullying.

Goodnight School

Written by Catherine Bailey, Illustrated by Cori Doerrfeld

As the sun sets, a security guard arrives to help this sleepy little school get some rest. From tucking in chairs and checking all the locks to hearing the silverware snoring, she makes her moonlit rounds. Bailey’s lusciously lyrical and dreamy story expertly peels back the curtain for the littlest readers who ever wondered what happens to school at night, making Goodnight School the perfect pick for early childhood educators, back-to-school, and, of course, bedtime.