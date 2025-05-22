Bookmarks | Pickerington June/July 2025

How Do You Eat Color?

Written by Mabi David, illustrated by Yas Doctor

As a boy, a girl and their chameleon go through their day, they meet a bounty of colorful fruits and vegetables. They wake up with bright tomatoes and hibiscus, taste sunshine in yellow pineapples and mangoes, yawn with purple yams and drift off to sleep as the colors darken to black.

Teeth: You Only Get Two Sets

Written by Magda Garguláková, illustrated by Marie Urbánková

Children will discover the reasons behind toothaches, the uniqueness of growing only two sets of teeth and the importance of early dental care. With a touch of whimsy, this book invites readers to envision themselves with the teeth of a bat, adding a playful element to the educational adventure.

Eat your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer

By Ian K. Smith, M.D.

Whether we like it or not, lots of things change as we age: our joints start to creak, our muscles weaken and we lose coordination. Our bodies simply don’t look or perform the same each decade of life, and our risks for various diseases and medical conditions also increase as the years do. Getting old may be inevitable, but feeling old is not: we can age well and maximize each decade of life if we do the right things at the right time. In this book, bestselling author Dr. Ian K. Smith explains how to age well and make the most of each decade through informed health and fitness decisions.

Revered Roots: Ancestral Teachings and Wisdom of Wild, Edible, and Medicinal Plants

By LoriAnn Bird

A purposeful and powerful reference to the lessons, nourishment, healing, and history of our "plant teachers," this shares guidance on exploring, gathering and reclaiming these long-revered plants as food and medicine. Separated into two sections, Bird first reveals her own journey to understanding and respecting our plant elders. She offers teachings and lessons about remembering our relationship to the plants around us and our responsibility to the earth that sustains us. The second part of the book is filled with insightful illustrated plant profiles detailing the identification, uses and Indigenous folklore of some of the continent's most treasured ancestral plants.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Story and art by Hajime Komoto, translation by Nova Skipper, touch-up art and lettering by Phil Christie

In this realm, magic is everything—everyone can use it, and one's skill determines their social status. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he's become a fitness god. When Mash is discovered, he has no choice but to enroll in magic school, where he must beat the competition without revealing his secret—he can't use magic!

Tired Ladies Take a Stand: A Novel

By Gretchen Anthony

During one unforgettable year in their 20s, best friends Emma, Fern, Carolina and Andi make a pact to embrace whatever life throws at them, inspiring Fern to write a memoir detailing their escapades and the magical power of saying yes. But fast forward 20 years, and they have reached their bandwidth of responsibilities. Fern is a full-time writer struggling to pay the bills. Carolina is a fitness—obsessed workaholic. Andi is a disillusioned human rights lawyer. And Emma is a stressed-out divorcée in the thick of planning her daughter's wedding. To reconnect to the fun, fulfilled women they were before, they must learn how to stop saying yes to everything asked of them. And so, begins the Year of No.

Murder Buys a One-Way Ticket

By Laura Levine

What could be more idyllic than starting a new gig with an exclusive train ride from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara? Turns out, a whole lot. Jaine must figure out how to tolerate her client – Chip Miller, aka Iron Man, a wealthy gym chain owner – who Jaine soon discovers is a tyrant and a bully with an ego as pumped as his pecs. Practically everyone on board seems to have it in for Chip – his dysfunctional family members, his beleaguered staff, and even his supposed best buddy from the gym.