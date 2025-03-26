Bookmarks | Pickerington April/May 2025

Submitted by Dana Folkerts, Youth Services Manager at Pickerington Public Library

Picture Books

Just Be You!

By Karl Newson, Ela Smietanka (Illustrator)

Showcasing children dressed as their favorite animals, this joyful picture book empowers the youngest readers to be true to themselves, whoever they are and however they are feeling. Told in easy rhyming text and featuring charming illustrations, this celebratory story encourages resilience and self-acceptance.

Charlie’s Space Adventure

By Adrianne Robinson

Let your imagination run free! Join Charlie and the seven chakras as they journey into space to defeat galactic monsters. This story, written by local author Adrianne Robinson, creates a fun and imaginative place for children to explore.

Chapter Books

Slugfest

By Gordon Korman

Forced to take Physical Education Equivalency, aka “Slugfest,” in summer school so he can maintain his star spot on the JV football team, Yash recruits his fellow PE rejects to train with him, an endeavor that turns into a summer he’ll never forget.

Happy & Sad & Everything True

By Alex Thayer

It’s sixth grade, and Dee finds herself hiding in the bathroom, avoiding overenthusiastic teachers and seeing her former friend Juniper with new friends. But Dee’s not the only one hiding something: there are kids all over the school worrying in secret and needing someone to talk to. It turns out Dee’s a good listener, and she likes helping people. When she starts receiving mysterious notes, it seems someone out there wants to be her friend – if only they would reveal themselves.

Juvenile Fiction

A Dinosaur a Day By Miranda Smith

With 365 dinosaurs to take readers through the year, this collection presents familiar and lesser-known names alongside newly discovered species, all brought to life with stunning illustrations and fascinating facts.

Adult Nonfiction/Parenting

The Way of Play: Using Little Moments of Big Connection to Raise Calm and Confident Kids

By Tina Payne Bryson, Ph.D. and Georgie Wisen-Vincent, LMFT

Playing with your kids doesn’t have to mean enrolling in countless parent-and-me classes or getting on all fours and making toy car sounds; the little daily moments together can make the most impact. The authors break down seven simple, playful techniques that harness this caregiving magic in only a few minutes each day.

Pickerington Public Library Hours

Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit pickeringtonlibrary.org or contact communications@pickeringtonlibrary.org