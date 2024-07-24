BIA Parade of Homes comes to Pickerington

The annual Parade of Homes presented by the Building Industry Association (BIA) returns to Pickerington this year showcasing some of central Ohio’s best builders and their new home designs.

Builders around Pickerington feature both new and timeless designs that elevate properties into beautiful homes. This year, builders will be presenting chic and modern design elements with historic charm that adds character to any home.

Maronda Homes features two homes in Canal Winchester. Located in Park View and Alban Woods Way, these homes are expected to be of adequate size and family functional. Many previous Maronda Homes designs have featured wood detailing and spacious floor layouts.

Both homes are located in the city of Canal Winchester with plenty of family-friendly amenities nearby. With lots of restaurants, shopping centers and outdoor recreation, Canal Winchester is an exceptional community. Both homes are located near both Walnut Woods Metro Parks and Pickerington Ponds Metro Park with access to various walking paths and outdoor trails.

Price Custom Homes will be showcasing a home located on Lancaster Road. This two beds and one-and-a-half baths home is expected to be move-in ready and reside in away from the bustling city life. With scenic views of the open country and a property perfect for a single-family, Price Custom Homes features intricate woodworking and rustic details.

Located on Pebble Creek Drive, Price Custom Homes is highlighting another home in the Carroll area. The property resides in the countryside with amazing views and wide-open land. Price Custom Homes returns each year with intricate designs and extravagant floor layouts.

The home, located on Royalton Road, is within close distance of the small towns of Caroll and Lithopolis. Both communities are quaint with local coffee shops, restaurants and small businesses.

With so many stunning homes displayed throughout the Pickerington and Canal Winchester areas, Price Custom Homes offers beautiful properties in family functional locations. Expect an array of homes with pristine kitchen designs and exceptional floor plan arrangements.

This year’s featured development for the Parade is located in Jerome Village. With stunning homes and exceptional attention to detail, the houses in Jerome Village are worth the drive to view. Builders such as Schottenstein and Virginia Homes are highlighting picturesque housing developments in that area this year.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Pickerington Magazine, is partnering with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2024 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.