Around Pickerington | October/November 2019

Olde Village Diner
Pickerington Magazine chats with regulars at this local diner about their favorite dish and more.
1 of 5
Frequent diners Brenda Dunnette and Janet Connell finish up their morning coffees after enjoying a hearty breakfast together. “It’s just a good place to get together,” says Dunnette. “You see all the neighborhood people, mostly seniors,” adds Connell.
2 of 5
Olde Village regular Claudia Sloan gears up to try the diner’s Johnnycakes for the first time. “(The diner)’s local and close, and I just, in the last several months, learned about the Meals On Wheels, which is for seniors, and it’s free entrees,” says Sloan.
3 of 5
Jean and Bob Satter come to the diner two or three times a week and love ordering the chicken sausage gumbo – it gets the Satters’ southern stamp of approval! “(The owner) makes a wonderful gumbo, and you don’t get that kind of thing up here,” says Jean. “It’s very good.”
4 of 5
Diner newcomer Sharon Greedy joins friend Shirley Coburn to try some of what the Olde Village Diner has to offer. Greedy, while not a regular, came often enough to know that she loves the breakfast omelets. “I’d like to be able to come another time and order different food than what I had today,” says Coburn.
5 of 5
Diner newcomer Sharon Greedy joins friend Shirley Coburn to try some of what the Olde Village Diner has to offer. Greedy, while not a regular, came often enough to know that she loves the breakfast omelets. “I’d like to be able to come another time and order different food than what I had today,” says Coburn.