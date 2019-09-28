Around Pickerington | October/November 2019

Pickerington Magazine chats with regulars at the local Olde Village Diner

by

Olde Village Diner

Pickerington Magazine chats with regulars at this local diner about their favorite dish and more.

Frequent diners Brenda Dunnette and Janet Connell finish up their morning coffees after enjoying a hearty breakfast together. “It’s just a good place to get together,” says Dunnette. “You see all the neighborhood people, mostly seniors,” adds Connell.

Olde Village regular Claudia Sloan gears up to try the diner’s Johnnycakes for the first time. “(The diner)’s local and close, and I just, in the last several months, learned about the Meals On Wheels, which is for seniors, and it’s free entrees,” says Sloan.

Jean and Bob Satter come to the diner two or three times a week and love ordering the chicken sausage gumbo – it gets the Satters’ southern stamp of approval! “(The owner) makes a wonderful gumbo, and you don’t get that kind of thing up here,” says Jean. “It’s very good.”

Diner newcomer Sharon Greedy joins friend Shirley Coburn to try some of what the Olde Village Diner has to offer. Greedy, while not a regular, came often enough to know that she loves the breakfast omelets. “I’d like to be able to come another time and order different food than what I had today,” says Coburn.

