Alternative recreation sports are coming to Pickerington Parks

Photo by Joyce Cleary

Summer is here, and there’s no better time to stretch your legs and take a trip to your local park. The Pickerington Parks and Recreation Department is devoted to listening to community feedback to optimize its offerings, so this summer it is ready to satisfy residents’ fitness needs.

The city maintains five parks across the area, offering over 150 acres of park land for residents and visitors to enjoy. Residents have seen the department blossom over the years with expanded parklands and alternative sports options.

The parks department is bringing more parks to the city with an eye on conservation. In celebration of Arbor Day, several trees were planted in the blossoming arboretum at Sycamore Creek Park. The parks department has ensured the continued connection between its visitors and the wonders of nature.

“You don’t want to build a park that takes away from what a park really is; connecting with the outdoors and nature,” says Recreation Coordinator John Dennis. “When we plan to add new things or just update stuff, we are always looking to keep people connected. How to add, but also preserve the great idea of being outdoors.”

Fulfilling the growing needs of the community is a key role of the parks department. It seeks to keep close contact with residents to stay on top of growing trends.

Photo by Joyce Cleary

Disc-golf through the woods

Simsbury Park is home to a disc golf course that has quickly become a favorite for disc golfers across the Columbus area. The course provides an opportunity for a relaxing day of disc golf in a natural setting. Simsbury Park intertwines the beauty of the park itself with the challenging course.

The course’s holes and tees line the lower wooded area of the park. The course is as scenic as it is challenging and engaging. Disc golfers from across the state flock to the course for its unique and balanced course structure.

A local competitive disc golf club, the Columbus Flyers, frequents the course. The course hosts tournaments with the Flyers during the summer months, so if you’re lucky you’ll get a peek at the pros when you stop by Simsbury Park this summer.

Courting the new sport in town

Tennis courts have always been a staple in community parks across America. While the tennis courts are always popular, another sport has stepped into the limelight and seen a rise in national popularity: pickleball.

Pickleball combines tennis and ping pong for an engaging and entertaining alternative sport. Even athletes like LeBron James have taken up a pickleball paddle. Professional and amateur leagues are popping up across the nation.

The parks department knew pickleball courts would be an asset to the community, so it acted. Pickerington parks now offer two full-time pickleball courts alongside the Taylor Tennis Courts at Sycamore Park.

The parks department is also hosting its first Pickerington Pickleball Doubles league at the courts.

Eight teams compete in seven regular season matches with a single elimination tournament between the top four teams deciding a champion. Applications closed May 8, but keep an eye on the city website to join the league next year.

Climbing into fitness

Climbing has quickly grown to be a popular and unique alternative fitness option. It is an engaging full-body workout that tests your problem-solving skills and endurance. Sycamore Creek Park is home to climbing walls for those looking to get in a fun and challenging workout.

These walls are also used for the Pickerington parks’ annual Youth Adventure Challenge, which takes place on Aug. 19. Sycamore Creek Park will transform into a large obstacle course on the day of the event.

“We have a giant obstacle course throughout the largest section of Sycamore Park,” Dennis says. “It’s something fun and engaging for the kids to do.”

Contestants can run through the course and receive a medal for their efforts. Dennis says the adventure challenge is less of a competition and more of an opportunity to get kids outside and try something new, so parents are encouraged to assist their young ones through the obstacles.

Want to cool down after working up a sweat in the parks? The department has plenty to offer. The Pickerington Summer Concert Series kicks off June 2 at the Sycamore Creek Park Amphitheater, followed immediately by the Friday Night Flicks movie series.

The parks department hopes to bring the community together through its natural space, whether that’s to stay in shape or connect with neighbors.

“We’re trying to engage more with the community and see what all they like and go from there,” Dennis says.

Registration for all adult sports leagues and parks activities can be found on the Pickerington parks department website, www.ci.pickeringotn.oh.us/departments/parks-recreation.

More information from the department can also be found in the Parks and Recreation guide at the back of this magazine!

Aaron Gilliam is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.