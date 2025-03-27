Airforce veteran's lifelong dedication to country and community

David England has called Pickerington home for 83 years. Not only is he familiar with the community, the community is also familiar with him.

Recognized for both his involvement in Pickerington as well as for his time in the Air Force, England is well known in the community for his lifelong dedication to serving others.

Where it started

Expand Ella Jay

England always knew he wanted to serve others – starting with serving in the military.

At age 19, he left Pickerington to join the Air Force and began basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. After basic training, he was stationed for duty at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

While stationed in Oklahoma, England met his wife, Glenda, after going on a double date with a friend who invited Glenda’s sister. His entire unit attended their wedding at the base chapel in 1961.

Shortly after, England learned he would be part of a special operation, later known as Operation Dominic I.

Operation Dominic I, not declassified until 1996, was a series of atmospheric nuclear tests conducted on Christmas Island in the Pacific. England was a part of Joint Task Force 8 – or as he calls it, ‘the weather group’ – which monitored the effects of the bombs on the atmosphere.

“We would fill very large balloons with helium, attach the (radar-observer) apparatuses and release them. We tracked them as they went up into the atmosphere,” England says. “(We’d release one) 24 hours prior to a bomb drop, and 24 hours after a drop we had to do a run every hour.”

Held to top-secrecy and working 85 hours a week, the operation was no easy feat.

“(But) it was our duty,” England says. “We didn’t question it. We knew what we had to do, so we did it. That was our job.”

After the operation concluded in 1962, England signed an NDA and was promoted to Airman First Class (today, a Senior Airman).

Although he originally wanted to reenlist, he was convinced not to by Glenda, as they had just welcomed their second son.

Instead, he was honorably discharged in 1964 and then again from the reserves in 1966.

Though England’s time in the Air Force had come to end, it played a large role in influencing him to continue serving once he returned home.

Bringing it home

Expand David England

Back home in Pickerington, England soon found himself involved with City Council (then, the Pickerington Village Council). As both a member and elected official, he served the Council for 15 years, from 1978 through 1993, and even helped mentor the current mayor, Lee A. Gray.

“Pickerington had started to grow, and I wanted to be a part of that growth,” England says. “My hope was to accomplish good things for the Pickerington region.”

England has also been a proud member of Pickerington’s American Legion, Post 283, for more than 43 years. He has served as Post Commander, Chaplain, and is currently the Commander of the Post Honor Guard.

During England’s time as Post Commander, the Legion welcomed the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall and raised money to dedicate the Veterans Memorial Park and the Cpl. Dustin Derga Memorial Shelter House, named in honor of a Pickerington graduate who was killed in action in Iraq.

Another moment from his time with the Legion England is particularly proud of was the time he traveled with the Pickerington High School marching band to Washington D.C. He was given the opportunity to present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On a different occasion, he also had the chance to present a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in D.C.

While the Legion has many other accomplishments that England takes pride in, what’s most important to him is being able to honor and assist other veterans and those that have lost their lives during their service.

“They are the (real) heroes,” England says. “The heroes are the people that keep our freedom and our country free.”

Expand David England

Besides his work with the Legion, England has also worked closely with Ohio Senator Tim Schaffer over the years to honor veterans both locally and nationally.

With the help of other petitioners and Congress, England and Schaffer designated July 16 as National Atomic Veterans Day in Ohio in 2019. In 2021, former President Joe Biden elevated the day to one of national observance. Their efforts also helped introduce the Mark Takai Atomic Veterans Healthcare Parity Act, which assists veterans who were exposed to radiation.

In a similar fashion, England and Schaffer renamed a portion of Refugee Road to Cpl. David A. Johnston Memorial Highway, honoring a local veteran who was killed in action during Vietnam, and for whom Post 283 is also named after. England says the new road signs will be installed this spring.

“I’m really proud of (those accomplishments),” England says.

Expand Ella Jay

Receiving recognition

Rightfully so, England’s years of service have not gone unnoticed.

In July 2022, the Secretary of Defense established the Atomic Veterans Commemorative Service Medal and the Atomic Veterans Service Certificate. England was happy to see his line of service finally receive a tangible award.

“We just wanted recognition for what we put our lives on the line for,” England says.

As part of his Pickerington legacy, England has a street named after him as well – England St., located off of Pruden Dr. near Willow Pond Park – and the insurance company he started in 1996 still bears his name: The England Insurance Agency.

From medals to street names as well as local and national holidays, England has certainly left his mark, all by doing one simple thing: uplifting others.

He hopes that his story will continue to inspire others to selflessly serve and get involved with their community. And for young people,

he hopes to see more of an interest in the military.

“It’s just part of the growth. It’s about uplifting the community. (It will bring you) pride and satisfaction,” England says. “We need more people to take an interest in what’s happening in their community and their state and their country.”

Expand City of Pickerington Facebook

Last November, England was also honored at Pickerington Community Chorus’s annual Tribute to Veterans concert. Because the Post Honor Guard presents the flags each year at the event, England was unsuspecting that Mayor Gray would award him with a special proclamation and a key to the city. Additionally, he was honored with his own local holiday – Pickerington will now celebrate Dave England Day every Nov. 16.

“I was quite surprised,” England says. “I just thanked everybody … I didn’t have enough time to say everything I wanted to say.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.