VTWL celebrates 20 years of success

When Nancy Colegrove of Pickerington joined the Violet Township Women’s League in 2015, she probably didn’t imagine how fast she’d climb the ladder.

Colegrove first discovered the group after hearing about its annual Scholarship Luncheon and Style Show held each spring, which has awarded scholarships to 45 students totaling $91,000 since the luncheon’s inception in 2000. With a passion for giving back and previous experience in the fashion industry, Colegrove was intrigued by the event and got inspired to join VTWL.

“I wanted to join a group of women in the community that help the community,” she says.

Less than three years later, by 2018, Colegrove was elected president of the organization – a position she still holds today.

Still, Colegrove is modest. She says her contributions as president are still very new and that previous leaders have shaped the path for success – specifically, 20 years of success – as the VTWL kicks off its milestone anniversary.

The largest contributing factors to the group’s success are, without a doubt, its service and outreach projects. The VTWL has contributed to more than 60 organizations supporting underserved families in the area. Projects include working with cancer patients, the Special Olympics, planning cookouts and parties, donating school supplies, holding a Dress for Success event, and much more.

“I’m always amazed because (the members) have such huge hearts and kindness runs in their DNA,” Colegrove says. “No matter what we try to do or try to accomplish, it’s a team effort, always. And (the members) always exceed expectations.”

It’s not all service, though. Sometimes, members have fun purely for the sake of fun. VTWL hosts special interest groups for its members, like Lit Chick, a book club; Knitting & Needlework; and Saturday Night Out.

“(We) are an organization of enthusiastic women from all walks of life, cultures and ages, (who) also enjoy friendships,” Colegrove says.

If you have the opportunity to speak to Colegrove, you’ll easily see that her courage and drive align with the passion and efforts of the VTWL. She describes the organization as a quiet giant; more than 100 women work diligently every day, making a veritable impact on the community.

As for the next 20 years, Colegrove promises more success. And if you’ve been paying attention to the VTWL, you should know to expect more zeal and empathy, too.

“The possibilities for future undertakings are endless,” she says. “We plan to keep on doing what we already do: care for the community and each other in the spirit of kindness and compassion.”

Powerhouse Presidents

Since 1999, the VTWL has seen 16 presidents, including Colegrove. Linda Fersch, Karen Virden and Jane Clagg are recent predecessors, and their love and dedication to the VTWL is obvious to this day. Read as they reflect on their years serving alongside fellow women to help build up the community.

Linda Fersch

“While only a member for 12 of those 20 years, I have been inspired by the friendships I have made, the knowledge gained from the programs and the opportunities afforded to contribute to the betterment of our community,” Fersch says. “I feel fortunate to be a member of this group of enthusiastic women.”

Fersch explains how the Scholarship Luncheon and Style Show provides lifelong lessons for its scholarship recipients.

“A student does not have to be a top scholar to win one of the several scholarships, as service to the community and helping others is the main criteria for awarding the scholarship,” she says. “Through this, we are encouraging community service and instilling the value and benefit of helping others.”

Karen Virden

“I had some close friends who were members, and they shared with me some of the service projects done by VTWL,” Virden says. “Since I have always been interested in service to the community, this sounded like my kind of group.”

Virden says the Scholarship Luncheon and Style Show isn’t just impactful for the students, but also for the more than 100 businesses that support the event.

“We hope to make this 2020 (Scholarship Style Show) bigger and better than last year. My friend and I solicit businesses in Canal Winchester for donations and these businesses have been very kind to us over the years. Each January we hear, ‘Here come the purple ladies,’” she says, referencing the group’s – and community’s – main color.

Jane Clagg

“I feel like the ladies in the organization are like family,” says Clagg, who joined the group in 2006. “The social activities and community service projects are important to me.”

Clagg says she’s excited to award more scholarships at the 20th annual Scholarship Luncheon and Style Show, as it’s always a wonderful event.

“I am so proud to be celebrating 20 years, and to hear all that we have done in the past 20 years is truly inspiring,” Clagg says. “The VTWL is making a huge impact on the community.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.