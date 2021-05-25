Soccer league offers recreational outlet

In the spring and fall, the Littrell family’s Saturdays are often booked.

Billie and Scott Littrell pack the family’s lunch and dinner before heading to the Pickerington Youth Athletic Association Sports Complex on Hill Road North to watch their children play in one of the Pickerington Area Soccer Association (PASA)’s competitive and recreational leagues that play early in the morning and again in the evening.

For their oldest daughter, 13-year-old Kessen, they travel to different parts of central Ohio to compete against other teams. Watching their six children play or prepare for soccer could be a full-time job – and it’s one Billie and Scott have a true passion for.

“Me and my husband love sports so we love being there and watching it all day with them,” Billie says.

PASA started in 1973 as the Pickerington Youth Soccer Association. The organization is run mostly by volunteers born and raised in the Pickerington area. It offers recreational leagues for youth all the way up to high school level and adult leagues, too.

“With club and rec events, the facility sees an average of 1,400 child players every spring season and then again every fall season,” says Aaron Gausepohl, a PASA board member.

Chuck Lockard, who now coaches the under-6 and under-8 girls teams in PASA as a volunteer, has been involved in coaching youth sports in central Ohio since 2009. His daughters, Delanie and Madison, have played in PASA for the past eight seasons.

“I grew up with a love of sports and played PASA soccer when I was in elementary school,” he says. “Now that I am raising my two daughters who enjoy sports, I was excited to be able to coach them.”

For standout players, their talents don’t begin and end with PASA. Players are often times scouted by Barcelona United Club, a competitive soccer league in Pickerington that involves traveling and more practice, Billie says. She and Scott believe it’s important for children to value fitness and activity as they grow up. The couple heard about PASA when they moved to the area seven years ago.

Since then, the family’s roster has grown. Kessen, who started out as a goalkeeper, now plays as midfield, 11-year-old Wake plays a striker; 9-year-old Koence can play any position; 8-year-old Ria is now the goalkeeper of the family and 6-year-old Hollis is just starting in the sport. The baby of the family, 4-year-old Allyn, has yet to be signed up, but may soon be playing in three-on-three family games, following the ball wherever it goes.

“I just love watching my kids play,” Billie says. “Everyone gets to play. No matter what your skill is, your kid gets to play.”

With four young athletes and one soon-to-be athlete, it’s not uncommon for Billie and Scott to have to juggle more than one game simultaneously. In those instances, they sometimes take turns at the halves of the games to make sure they’re supporting each of their kids. Luckily, having all of the games within walking distance makes things easy.

“I really love how they are able to take all these age groups and have it in the same complex,” Scott says.

Billie adds that their older children plan to play as long as they can with their sights set on playing in high school and maybe college.

Lockard says PASA is a great avenue to learn the basics of soccer.

“The parents are engaged and excited to watch their child perform on the soccer field, which makes for a fun soccer atmosphere,” he says.

Brandon Klein is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at bklein@cityscenemediagroup.com.