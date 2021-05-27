Ready to add some intensity to your lazy summer days? In Pickerington, you’ve got plenty of workout classes and facilities to choose from, whether you’re into cardio, HIIT or want to get your downward facing dog on at yoga. And if you’re looking for personal trainers, Pickerington has plenty of coaches ready to share their expertise.

The benefits of regular exercise are endless. From weight control and blood sugar level maintenance to helping improve mental health, making fitness a priority benefits all aspects of your well-being. After all, healthy minds live in healthy bodies.

Everyone’s an Athlete

D1 Training Pickerington is a training facility for athletes, but that means more than just football players or soccer stars.

“We help athletes hit their goals,” says Danielle Dickerson, owner. “An athlete is anybody working towards a goal, which is a wide range of people.”

From high school athletes training for college to parents looking to get back into shape, everyone’s an athlete to D1.

“We are very goal oriented, very community oriented, and all of this is either done through one-on-one training or through our classes,” says Dickerson.

D1 offers customized training programs, including one-on-one training and even programs that get the entire family together for workouts. It also offers scholastic training for young athletes and collegiate and professional-level training, running the entire gamut to keep Pickerington residents of all ages, experience levels and fitness preferences engaged.

× Trainer TIP: “Don’t be intimidated,” says Dickerson. “Start right where you’re at. When you begin to do something, you will realize your body loves it and your mind loves it. Just starting somewhere is the biggest advice I can give.”

Power Shack Gym, a family-owned business since 1990, prides itself on its clean facility and friendly, knowledgeable staff. As an intentionally lower volume club, members never have to wait for equipment and enjoy access to a wide variety of free weights as well as specialty strength training equipment.

General Manager Mitchell Davis says that there are a few unique pieces that members can take advantage of during their workouts.

“We have a machine called a belt squat,” Davis says, “and it’s really, really beneficial for correcting a lot of pelvic tilt issues or alignment issues in your pelvis area. And, it strengthens your legs.”

Due to COVID-19, Power Shack Gym has reduced its capacity by 50 percent. It has also made sure to sanitize high-touch areas every two hours and provide patrons plenty of spray bottles to wipe down equipment when they’re finished, so you can get in a good workout while staying safe.

× Trainer TIP: “The best piece of fitness advice that I would give somebody would be keep going,” Davis says. “The hardest part is to start. The second hardest part is to keep going. The key to success in fitness is just finding the consistency of coming to the gym, and then making sure that you’re eating correctly and having the nutrition side of everything.”

New in Town

One of the most popular cardio crazes to hit Columbus has just opened in Pickerington. Orangetheory Fitness Pickerington, which opened in May, is ready to serve the community and help everyone to reach their fitness goals.

“We call ourselves science backed and technology tracked. What’s great about our workout is it’s based on heart rate-based training,” says owner Dean McBurney. “It’s a workout for everybody.”

Classes are led by certified personal trainers and attendees wear heart rate monitors to track their progress. The hour-long classes are meant to help people live more active lives in and out of the gym.

“We focus on non-scale goals,” says McBurney. “We want to let people get to live a more vibrant life. It’s about playing with your kids and going on a hike on vacation.”

Additionally, Orangetheory focuses on getting each individual the workout they need, so you don’t need to feel too intimidated to dive in.

× Trainer TIP: “Don’t be afraid to get started,” says McBurney. “Everybody’s fitness journey is a little different.”

Body, Mind and Soul

Looking for a workout that reconnects your body and mind? Founders and co-owners Jamie Eversole and Robyn Storer – both mental health counselors and yoga instructors – created Kula Yoga and Wellness to not only offer yoga classes, but massage therapy, counseling services and workshops for all experience levels.

“Students say the inviting and warm feeling (is the unique aspect). We’re not intimidating and our instructors are excellent,” Eversole says. “There is also a personal touch here – we get to know our students personally and have fostered relationships with them that extend past the yoga mat.”

The yoga classes come in a variety of levels and paces depending on preference and personal experience. Karma yoga is a pay-what-you-can class and the proceeds support a cause chosen by patrons each month. Kula Yoga offers classes most yogis are familiar with, like hot yoga, kundalini and vinyasa flow, as well as unique classes that focus on certain goals for yoga practitioners.

To follow COVID-19 guidelines, Kula Yoga has limited class sizes, increased hand sanitizing and cleaning procedures, and requires masks when students are off the mat. New to Kula Yoga are Zoom yoga classes for yogis more comfortable on their mats at home.

× Trainer TIP: “Wellness is all about finding balance. Sometimes to find balance we need to get moving and sometimes we need to slow down,” says Eversole. “Slowing down or taking a rest day is nothing to feel bad about! When you connect to your body, mind and energy in the present moment, you’ll know exactly what you need to find balance each day.”

Kick It Up a Notch

Next Level Fitness and Training is a family-owned gym offering a wide array of programs and opportunities to get back to the grind while keeping health and safety a top priority.

“We have everything from cardio and strength to group fitness and trainers, as well as saunas,” says Trisha Justice, fitness instructor at Next Level. “We are in a great space that provides plenty of space for social distancing.”

Group fitness classes are run in two studios and include cycling and yoga, but perhaps the most unique offering is the challenging group fitness class Les Mills for those seeking high intensity interval training.

“These are elite programs that are created by a professional athlete that we have a license to teach,” says Justice. “(It’s) a popular part of our studio.”

× Trainer TIP: “If you can get yourself to walk into that door, you are going to be successful,” she says. “The hardest part is getting there. Once you’re there, you will do something productive to help yourself.”

Madeline Malynn and Helen Widman are editorial assistants. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.