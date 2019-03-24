Pickerington student collects over 700 hours of service

When Kaylee Pinson is asked about how she became motivated enough to accumulate her impressive list of leadership and service experience, instead of talking about herself, she immediately credits someone else.

“I’ll start off with my mom,” Pinson says. “She was the one who put me in a lot of leadership groups and exposed me to different organizations that did volunteering activities.”

Pinson has more than 700 hours of community service, and it’s clear by her passion to help others that the number will grow. She’s participated in clothing drives, the United Negro College Fund Walk for Education, worked with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and still has time to be on the varsity lacrosse and cheerleading teams.

Though her resume is impressive, Pinson remains strikingly humble when she talks about some of her favorite service experiences.

In summer 2018, she worked with the American Red Cross to organize a blood drive at Pickerington High School Central. The process took months of planning and Pinson worked countless hours finalizing all the details of the event. It was the first time she managed an entire volunteer operation which, she says, was truly a rewarding experience.

“Seeing everything come together – I’m always going to remember that moment,” Pinson says.

So what pushes a young person to be so active within the community?

“When I go to volunteer, not only do I like helping people a lot, but it humbles me as well,” Pinson says. “I think about how grateful I am to have all the resources that I do – it really motivates me to keep going.”

Pinson also uses public speaking as a tool to share what she’s learned through volunteering and how to live a positive, healthy lifestyle.

She started public speaking in eighth grade when her mom introduced her to Youth to Youth International, a group that engages young people in positive change. Pinson has been an active member of the Youth Advisory Board, promoting the organization’s mission and educating young adults on the benefits of a drug-free life.

When she began making public speeches through the organization, Pinson was, understandably, a little nervous.

“I think a lot of teenagers have that problem – they don’t like to talk in front of people because they’re nervous they’re going to be judged or say the wrong thing,” Pinson says.

Once she became comfortable, her passion and talent for public speaking blossomed.

“It’s cool seeing people go through the change – even myself,” she says. “We’ve opened up and can go in any room and talk to anybody about the drug-free message and encourage them to come to our meetings.”

It’s no surprise that Pinson has big plans for her future. She’s excited to attend Clark Atlanta University and study early childhood education. Working with kids is important to her because of how vital it is for children to have positive influences early in their lives.

“I want to be that teacher who encourages them to like education,” Pinson says. “At that young age, it’s essential that they’re learning effectively while having fun.”

Although Pinson has the confidence and maturity of a well-established adult, she is still, of course, a teenager. She, like many of her peers, loves to attend basketball games and hang out with her friends, but she’s committed to making sacrifices for volunteering.

As for volunteering advice for her peers, Pinson acknowledges that sometimes it’s not easy.

She also stresses that it’s important to get involved with volunteer opportunities you have a passion for and suggests talking with a school counselor to find the best fit for you.

“Be focused and know that what you’re doing with volunteering is worth it in the end,” Pinson says. “Don’t think service is something boring – because once you’re invested and having fun, you want to keep doing it.”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.