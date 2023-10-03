2023 Central Graduate Focuses on Equality in Medicine

The Start of a Young Scholar

Despite her quiet nature, Chloe Berry’s teachers noticed early on that she was brilliant.

In just second grade she was placed in Pickerington Local Schools’ gifted program, and by high school, she was taking college-level classes through the College Credit Plus program.

Not only did she succeed with the college-level material, she excelled.

In her junior year at Pickerington High School Central, she earned an associate’s degree in science from Columbus State Community College and was accepted into The Ohio State University’s Cancer Research Experience for the Advancement and Training of Emerging Scientists (CREATES) program, giving her the opportunity to work under top researchers and earn lab experience.

Though Berry was excelling in school and had achieved so much on the surface, privately she was struggling with health issues.

“The fall of my junior year I’m really kind of against the wall,” Berry says. “I asked myself, ‘Do I want to keep continuing on this journey and not let the challenges that I may be facing with my health overcome what I know I’m supposed to do?’ and so by really putting God at the center, and knowing that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, I was able to continue and keep going in the goal I had set for myself.”

So, with the support of her family and faith, and an unwavering sense of determination, she recovered.

Paving the Path for Peers

By her senior year, Berry was asked to be a student ambassador for the College Credit Plus program, a leadership position through which she would help younger students apply and succeed in the program.

Dean Sabetta, College Credit Plus advisor for Pickerington schools, has known Berry since she started high school in 2019. He says he is impressed by how much she has grown and adapted.

“Early on she was shy and reserved, now she’s doing presentations at Ohio State with faculty on behalf of the university,” he says.

Not only is Berry a leader and mentor for students pursuing higher education, but she is also a trailblazer for young Black girls.

“A lot of people who look like me, in terms of my skin color being an African American, someone who’s really put their educational career in focus, you don’t see that that often,” Berry says. “I know that I haven’t seen that, just being that role model to young girls, and showing that you can do it.”

Finishing on Top

During that year, she was also accepted into Ohio State’s College of Engineering to study chemical engineering tuition-free and earned a teacher’s assistant position at Ohio State for the fall semester. Because of her proven work ethic in the CREATES program, she was invited back to attend the college-level equivalent of the program.

Sabetta isn’t surprised by her success. He has seen her push to break boundaries for years.

“The kid does not quit,” Sabetta says. “She’s got a lot of grit, a lot of determination and everything about her is just very focused on achieving a goal. She wasn’t looking for the easy or convenient thing.”

Berry received numerous awards and accolades upon graduating high school in spring 2023. She finished top of her class with a 4.6 GPA and received the President’s Award for Academic Excellence as well as the Distinguished Scholar Award from Pickerington Local School District.

Effortless Gratitude

Though she has already accomplished so much, Berry always stays humble.

She attributes much of her success to her academic support system including her high school teachers and advisers, as well as university researchers, professors and tutors. Her mother was also very involved with her studies, talking with her teachers, giving her motivation and direction, and helping her organize her coursework.

“This is a group effort at the end of the day. Your schools are supposed to provide options and opportunities and everybody requires that kind of drive and involvement from the people at home too, and that’s what they’ve done,” Sabetta says.

Berry is admired for her kind heart and she enjoys volunteering with senior citizens and at the food pantry as well as with her church. She plans to bring that compassion to her career, hoping to work in cancer research with a focus on minority groups that are underrepresented in medicine.

“In order to kind of solve this problem, at least on the research side, it needs to start with closing the gap of racial disparities within research,” she says.

Off to Change the World

Berry has always been interested in science but was inspired to pursue biomedical disciplines after reading The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot, which tells the true story of Henrietta Lacks, a woman whose cells were taken without consent and used for a multitude of medical studies.

Berry emphasizes that minorities are still not receiving equality in medicine, both on the clinical and research side.

“I feel like not a lot of people know the mistreatment that (Lacks) went through and how she could have received different care that didn’t impact her in the long run, and I wanted to learn more about cancer and how I can make a difference in that and also make a difference to create equitable health care through biomedical sciences,” she says.

Ultimately, Berry sees herself earning a doctorate degree and working in biopharmaceuticals, with a focus on making treatment accessible to low-income patients.

“Having your voice heard through social change and making a difference in the world is very important and by being able to do so, through the field of science, I’ll be making a difference and breaking these barriers,” she says.

Berry constantly goes above and beyond what’s expected or asked of her, making it impossible not to recognize and respect her talents.

“There are a lot of stereotypes and challenges that you face just trying to get that recognition,” Berry says. “Despite what you may think of me in a certain connotation, I still have these gifts and I still have these abilities.”

