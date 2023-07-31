2023 BIA Parade of Homes features local properties in Pickerington

The annual event that invites prospective home buyers, builders, and home and garden enthusiasts to tour central Ohio’s best new builds is back, and this year features three homes located in Pickerington.

This year’s offerings in Pickerington cater mostly to two opposing demographics – growing families and empty nesters. A common thread in these new communities is access to trails and parks appealing to the active and adventurist spirits of Pickerington residents of all ages.

This year marks Treplus Communities’ first appearance in the BIA Parade of Homes with its 55 and over complex, Redbud Commons, located just off Diley Road. Treplus builds luxury rental homes tailored to the baby boomer generation. Redbud Commons has already received various accolades, including the 2020 Best of 55+ Housing Awards Gold Award for the Best Market-Rate Rental Community by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Also new this year is a home in the Estates at Lake Forest, a subdivision by AMH Homes. These single-family, three- to five-bedroom models boast granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lawn service. Schottenstein Homes is showcasing a home in its community Wellington Park. Like the Estates at Lake Forest, these single-family homes are designed for growing families. Residents of both new subdivisions are less than five minutes from Toll Gate Elementary, Lakeview Junior High and Pickerington North High School and close to I-70 and state Routes 256 and 204. They are also both within five minutes from downtown Pickerington, retail stores, restaurants and grocery stores with easy access to Pickerington’s parks and nature trails including Pickerington Ponds Metro Park and Blacklick Creek Greenway Trail.

