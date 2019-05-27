2019 PetFest and Picktown Palooza Details

Pickerington is picking up the pace for summer 2019 and is packing in the fun for village residents and visitors.

Two of the most popular summer events organized by the Pickerington Village Association include the Pickerington Village PetFest in June and the Picktown Palooza in July.

Pet Pride

PetFest is a one-night-only event scheduled for Friday, June 7 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Victory Park.

“It’s free, family friendly, and you don’t have to bring a pet or have a pet,” says Pam Good, event coordinator, chairperson, and treasurer of the PVA. “It’s something that everyone in the community can come to and just enjoy.”

An event for about 20 years now, PetFest grew last year after moving from downtown Pickerington to Victory Park.

“This new site is better for the animals, vendors and others who attend and participate,” Good says. “We had around 300 to 350 last year and hopefully more this year.”

While admission is free, funds raised from the overall event benefit area rescue groups, including the Fairfield Area Humane Society. Good hopes to see at least $850 raised at this year’s PetFest.

An estimated 40 vendors will participate at the event and include food vendors such as Maugers’ Mini Donuts and pet-related booths such as rescue groups, pet groomers, pet walkers, veterinarians, animal hospitals, doggie daycare, pet retailers, and more.

“Our vendors offer a gamut of pet-related services and many are also providing items for our goodie bags, which are free to the first 200 people,” Good says.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their pets, and according to Good, there is always a wide variety of animals: dogs, cats, lizards, snakes, guinea pigs and once even a llama. Guests can enjoy raffle prizes, guinea pig races, a dog obstacle course, demonstrations from Fairfield County’s 4-H Unleashed and other fun activities. Unfortunately, due to event logistics, there will not be a pet parade this year, but do get excited for the popular Dress Like Your Pet contest – especially the “look most like your owner” category.

The event is scheduled rain or shine. There are no specific restrictions on the type of pets, but four-legged critters should be leashed and crowd-friendly. There is also plenty of parking available.

And stay tuned, the PVA website at www.pickeringtonvillage.com will continue to be updated with additional events and vendors.

Pickerington Proud

Now in its third year, Picktown Palooza is a traditional community festival that highlights not only the merchants and amenities of Pickerington and Violet Township, but features national entertainers and attracts attendees beyond the local area.

Presented by IGS Energy, the Palooza is organized under the auspices of Panger Productions, a Pickerington-area non-profit organization, and coordinated by its president Chris Stein.

“We bring together the young and the young at heart,” Stein says. “We are a fun and family-oriented event, with activities for just about everybody.”

Held in the historic downtown business district, this year’s event is scheduled rain or shine for July 11-13. Stein has seen attendance grow from an estimated 8,000 in 2017 to about 15,000 last year, and expects more than 20,000 this year. Even though the 2019 Palooza is cut back from four days to three, Stein says the caliber of the event will remain strong.

During all three days, visitors can expect a car and bike show, interactive games, inflatables for all ages, plenty of food vendors, a beer garden, a business showcase, community ceremonies, a kids’ corner sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital featuring face painting, balloon artists, magicians and more.

On Friday, starting at 7 p.m., experience a presentation of colors by the Honor Guard, singing of the national anthem by Michael Gilligan and a three-volley gun salute honoring all veterans at the event.

And don’t forget about the musical performances.

“We bring in national artists all three days across different genres,” Stein says. “By far, one of the biggest reasons we attract so many people are because of the national entertainment.”

Free parking is available in various downtown city lots, on-street, at Tiger Stadium and Ridgeview STEM Junior High, and other nearby areas. Event regulations do not allow pets on the grounds and also prohibit coolers – but lawn chairs are acceptable.

Visit www. picktownpalooza.org to purchase tickets while you can, you won’t want to miss this party-filled palooza.

