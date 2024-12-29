Workplace wellness becomes priority for businesses

Expand Healthy New Albany

It is important for businesses to consider that while employees are on the job, they should have the support they need to thrive, including flexible schedules and professional development opportunities, as well as community-driven activities, and wellness initiatives.

Even in the age of remote and hybrid work schedules, many people still spend the majority of their days working at a desk which is often sedentary and screen-centered, and doesn’t promote good health.

A series of recent articles by some of the world’s top CEOs emphasizes that the future of business requires creating deeper connections with and among employees. An article published by Egon Zehnder, a global executive search and management consulting firm, states:

“Realizing a relational orientation requires learning new ways of listening and communicating: with curiosity, humility, empathy, and authenticity. These skills allow a CEO to cultivate a ‘first among equals’ relationship with their Board and teams, expanding their self- and organizational awareness by inviting inspiration and insights from diverse perspectives, including responses to their own leadership. Treating these relationships as sacrosanct, defined by mutual trust and respect, will prove essential to CEOs hoping to propel their organizations’ transformation and performance through an increasingly complex landscape.”

Here in New Albany, where many prominent businesses are putting down roots, these workplace culture shifts include more time out in the community, participating in volunteer activities, and encouraging physical and emotional well-being.

Through Healthy New Albany’s Wellness Works programs, there are three things that have shown to be what local businesses care about the most: education, accessibility and sustainability.

“Having Healthy New Albany curate a wellness journey for our associates was the perfect way to improve overall health, efficiency, creativity and productivity in our personal and professional lives,” says Michael Hofer, HR Manager at Steiner and Associates which participates in the Wellness Works program. “I am so grateful to work for a company that invests in its employee’s health and wellbeing.”

In addition to Steiner and Associates, Healthy New Albany is working with Meta, AMGEN, Buckeye Innovation and others to create innovative and authentic programming.

This year, HNA developed a Retreat Experience that combines functional nutrition education, nature engagement and team building around cooking, along with movement.

Pharmavite, another Wellness Works partner, recently had its team

participate in the retreat program, and the employees provided their feedback.

“I am still buzzing with enthusiasm from the experience!” one team member says. “One of the highlights was the focus on healthy snack options. The (Healthy New Albany Wellness Works) team provided a delightful spread of nutritious snacks and meals that were not only tasty but also beautifully presented. It was inspiring to see how easy it is to incorporate nutritious choices into our daily lives.”

Healthy New Albany Wellness Works is a valuable wellness and well-being resource for the community. Connect with Pamela Conn, director of corporate engagement, to discover how Wellness Works can support your organization – large or small – in achieving wellness goals. You can also encourage your workplace to get more involved in health and wellness by visiting www.hnawellnessworks.org.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager for Healthy New Albany.