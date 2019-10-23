Winter skincare gets simplified thanks to local expert.

As the sun goes down, chilly fall and cold winter weather are sure to follow. We may assume that putting away the sunscreen means we don’t have to think about skincare anymore, however, experts warn otherwise.

Dr. Susan Massick is a dermatologist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and lived in New Albany for 10 years. Her practice is still close by on Morse Road.

“I’ve really enjoyed collaborating with Healthy New Albany and the Heit Center in providing dermatology educational programming and hosting our biannual free skincare screening,” she says.

She is a large proponent of skincare, but especially more so in the colder season. Massick says the combination of cold outdoor temperatures, wind, low humidity and high indoor heat can lead to flaky, dry skin. Chafing on the cheeks, chapped lips, cracked skin and rashes are all unfortunate effects winter weather has on our skin. Thankfully, there are ways to combat it.

“Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize,” Massick says, “with unscented creams. Ointments and creams contain a higher percentage of oil to water in comparison to lotions and are more moisturizing.”

Pro tip: apply immediately after showering.

To an expert such as Massick, the rules seem simple. Use unscented soaps and gentle cleansers, as creams and lotions with fragrances strip natural oils and cause more dryness. Increase your daily fluid intake to eight to nine glasses of water a day, use humidifiers in the house and continue wearing sunscreen, even on cloudy or snowy days.

What complicates skincare is the new advances and methods on the horizon. Cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with ingredients thought to have some medical benefits. They didn’t go through FDA testing though and are not regulated or approved, so the product doesn’t have to prove any clinical benefit.

Many cosmeceutical products are pushing stem cell extracts into products, claiming to have proteins and amino acids that rejuvenate skin. While stem cells naturally have antioxidant properties, Massick says, the results are fuzzy in cosmetic products.

Another possible advancement in skincare was unveiled as a prototype by L’Oreal. My Skin Track pH is a patch sensor that picks up trace amounts of sweat and gives a pH reading in minutes. The hope is that this kind of technology will one day solve inflammation in skin diseases such as eczema, rosacea and even acne.

However, Massick says, “Tracking pH on a minute-to-minute basis is not necessary (for skin health).”

Freezing temperatures are coming. Just as taking care of our immune system during cold and flu season is essential, so is pampering and caring for our skin – just do your research before trying anything new.

Massick's Go-To Products Aquaphor for chapped lips and dry heals.



Aveeno Eczema Therapy moisturizers and Cetaphil cream.



CeraVe cleanser and foaming acne wash.



Dove soap.



Debunking Myths

Myth: You must use an astringent and toner as part of your daily facial care regimen.

It is not necessary to use astringents and toners for the majority of people – and for many, overuse of these products can strip the natural oils from the skin.

Myth: The more expensive the product, the better it is for me.

You may be surprised to find that some of the best products on the market are also inexpensive and readily available. Your go-to products should include a gentle cleanser and makeup remover, moisturize, and daily sunscreen. Don't be fooled by the prices and don’t feel obligated to invest in a multiple-step regimen.

Myth: Tanning beds are a way to maintain healthy color during the winter.

Tanning beds are terrible for your skin. Remember that the more carcinogenic ultraviolet rays are UVA and tanning bed bulbs are UVA wavelength. Tanning bed usage, especially in young women, increases the risk of melanoma by more than 50 percent. Try spray tanning instead.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.