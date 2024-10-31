Why the New Albany Food Pantry is critical

Food insecurity is a pressing issue that affects communities of all sizes, even thriving ones such as New Albany. With the booming local economy, growing infrastructure and expanding school system, you might assume that New Albany is comfortable and sustained. But like anywhere, it has pockets of need.

Since the start of 2024, the Healthy New Albany Food Pantry has served nearly 400 families and more than 200,000 meals within the New Albany-Plain Local School District.

Hunger can happen to anyone, and Jennie Wilson, a longtime resident and volunteer at the pantry, has witnessed this reality firsthand.

“People face various challenges that can make it difficult to afford basic necessities like food,” Wilson says. “It’s a heartbreaking reality that, even in our own community, people are making tough choices between paying rent or utilities and putting food on the table.”

Wilson’s volunteering experience has opened her eyes to the diverse backgrounds and circumstances of those who rely on the pantry.

“The need is very real, and it’s important to remember that anyone can find themselves in a situation where they require assistance,” she says.

The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry is an invaluable resource, sustaining families and carrying them through hard times. Without it, some New Albany neighbors could find themselves in grave circumstances, even feeling like they have to leave their homes in order to survive.

This is a circumstance seen all too often, especially among seniors and those on a fixed income. A pantry client recently shared with HNA some of the challenges they have faced in order to shed light on their situation.

“As a senior, you’d think being able to adapt to change would be inherent and easy. However, current economic times make adapting more challenging and difficult,” they say. “In retirement, I find I need to continue a part-time job to make dollars stretch even to cover rent and utilities. Food cost is the biggest increase we’ve noticed, and we only shop for what we absolutely need, some days eating only two meals a day. And, of course, (we) have utilized the support from the Food Pantry on appointment dates.”

As the cost of food and other bills rises, the pantry can help families bridge the gap – but not without community support.

During Hunger Action Month in September, Healthy New Albany brought awareness to these issues and called on local businesses and organizations to get involved.

Many businesses, including Steiner & Associates, Diley Medical Group New Albany, Barre3 New Albany, Pharmavite and Orangetheory New Albany hosted food drives. New Albany High School students also hosted food drives at one of the football games and the water polo team Senior Night.

The New Albany Kroger also hosted a Scavenger Hunt, which brought folks from across the community together to donate.

Collectively, HNA helped gather 1,500 pounds of shelf stable foods. More importantly, it built lasting connections in the community to help keep the pantry well stocked.

This, Wilson emphasizes, is also in part due to the importance of volunteering.

“Whether it’s donating your time or your money, every contribution makes a difference,” she says. “It’s about being a good neighbor and helping those in need within our community.”

The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry serves as a reminder that even in seemingly prosperous areas, food insecurity is a persistent problem. By supporting this essential resource, people can work together to ensure that everyone in the New Albany community has access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.