Why do we feel disconnected?

It seems odd to discuss social isolation and its connection to depression at a time when people have never been more connected. But it’s true that social isolation, or loneliness, is one of, if not the most important factor in the rising rates of depression. We as humans are hardwired to interact with one another.

Some evolutionary biologists believe that the human smile is a vestigial gesture from a time when the world population was in the thousands. During this time, it was likely that our interactions were more frequent and we were more reliant on one another for survival. Thus, it was beneficial to indicate to certain individuals that we were friends and not foes – hence, the smile.

Humans are particularly hardwired for social interaction during stressful situations.

“When we talk face to face, we can feel tone of voice, we can look into one another’s eyes, we can process facial expressions and gestures, and express the information we want to deliver between each other,” says Dr. Yakov Sherk, psychiatrist at A Child and Family Psychiatry, LLC.

Those who have gone through a tough ordeal without emotional support and friendship know about the increased anxiety and inability to cope.

These risk factors contribute to why individuals extract themselves from society: Domestic violence

Family crisis

Health and disabilities

Loss of a spouse

Living alone without frequent social interaction

Unemployment

Aging

Transportation problems

Societal adversity

Tom Hanks’ character in Castaway is a good example of social isolation. At one point a Wilson brand volleyball washes ashore. Hanks’ character anthropomorphizes the object to the point that he names it Wilson, of course. The ball becomes his best and only friend. Yes, this movie is fictional, but the assault on the protagonist’s psyche and his coping mechanisms are based in science.

Why is Human Connection Important?

Is it possible to be overconnected? Sure. Most, if not all of us, have been irritated by our human counterparts at one time or another, particularly when it comes to social media.

“Some of the real problems of social media comes from the sort of ubiquitousness of it, that you can touch it any time any where for as long as you want and given how that feeds our brain, it can get pretty addictive,” says Dr. Joe Mangine, senior psychologist at New Albany Psychological Services, LLC.

While they can be irritating, people are also our most plentiful source of comfort. There is a wealth of research which underscores the importance of connectedness. For example, there is the abundance of research into how solitary confinement negatively affects a prisoner’s mental and physical health. In fact, a 2011 United Nations report condemned the general worldwide practice of solitary confinement. The report went so far as to categorically ban the practice for juveniles and the mentally ill.

Did You Know? The highest rate of depression in women falls within the 25-44 age group and includes women with feelings of social isolation following the birth of a baby.

Aging is an important risk factor, as older people are more likely to experience social isolation.

Research conducted by Purdue University and The Citadel indicates that ostracism, the exclusion from a society or group, results in psychological wounds more severe than almost all else. We do bear the stamp of our lowly ancestors in this respect, the fact that tribalism is in our nature. Further research published in Science uncovered that isolation can lead to the experience of actual physical pain.

On Being Lonely

There’s never been a moment in human history when the number of external stimuli is as high as it is today. While there are inherent dangers to over-stimulation – a topic for another day – monotonous stimulation can have devastating effects to the psyche. For an isolated person, the exposure to repetitive stimuli, or utter lack thereof, can cause us to shift focus inward. The majority of us have far less experience managing this type of focus.

Have you ever woken up from a nap or in the middle of the night with the sensation of being held down or the inability to move? This is called sleep paralysis and it’s a common thing. It’s an altered state of consciousness that essentially allows your mind to be fully awake, but your body is slow to catch up or, for lack of a better term, is still asleep.

Isolation Side Effects Increased levels of cortisol

Poor sleep

Compromised immune system

Cognitive decline

The changed states of consciousness brought on by social isolation can be more sinister, though. Is that rapping at the window a wind-blown tree branch or an intruder? When we’re uncertain or afraid, the natural reaction is to seek out the reactions of others to justify our own. Humans are generally below average in dealing with ambiguity, and without others in whom we can share our experiences and sift through life’s unknowns, we can find ourselves toiling in the dark corners of our minds.

What Can Be Done?

Take small steps to feel connected with the world – perhaps visit a local library to get details on classes offered.

Go for a walk – the benefits are two-fold: get some exercise and fresh air and potentially meet new people along the way.

Utilize social media best practices to stay connected with people, particularly forums to support each other.

Activities such as volunteer work not only improve mood, but also reduce social isolation.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.