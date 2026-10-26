Why connecting with your block is the ultimate give-back

Expand City of New Albany

In our busy, screen-filled lives, genuine human connection right where we live can sometimes feel hard to come by. But strong cities depend on strong neighborhoods. That’s where grassroots programs such as the New Albany’s Community Connectors come in. An IDEA Implementation Panel Initiative, Community Connectors are residents who serve as neighborhood ambassadors – dropping off welcome packages to new residents, organizing block parties or simply acting as a friendly, go-to contact on the street.

An added bonus: giving back directly boosts your own well-being. According to a landmark U.S. Surgeon General Advisory on Social Connection, having strong social ties can lower the risk of premature death by nearly 30 percent while significantly reducing anxiety and depression. So reaching out to your neighbors isn’t just nice – it’s good for your health.

Meet Rita Damari

Active Community Connector in the Courtyards of New Albany, Resident for 4 years

Expand City of New Albany Rita Damari carries Community Connectors Welcome Boxes.

Damari decided to become a Community Connector during a period of personal transition. After moving to the area for her husband’s job at The Ohio State University and experiencing family loss, she realized that building a rich, meaningful life in a new place meant stepping outside of her comfort zone.

After a few quiet months in her 55+ community, Damari made the conscious choice to put herself out there. When she saw an email announcing the new Community Connectors program, she jumped at the chance to get out of the house, meet new people and stay informed about City events.

“I basically said to myself, ‘This is the year I’m going to connect.’ I decided that no one was going to come to me if I didn’t put myself out there, and becoming a Community Connector was a way to drive me out of my home and get involved in things I probably wouldn’t have done otherwise,” Damari says.

Since joining, one of her favorite experiences was helping host a Summer Fling at her neighborhood clubhouse that brought 60 neighbors together for food, fun and poolside chats.

“We had a Summer Fling at our clubhouse, and after the party officially ended, people just stayed gathered around the patio chatting until late,” Damari says. “Getting to hear everyone’s stories and realizing how much we all have in common brings so much joy. It makes you realize you’re not at all alone in this world.”

For Damari, it’s all about bringing back those genuine face-to-face interactions.

“Information is everywhere, but seemingly more these days people don’t always know how to interact face-to-face,” she says. “Bringing back more personal interactions is what actually brings joy, and serving as a Community Connector really does create an avenue to be more engaged with people right in your own backyard.”

Meet Erin Spalding

Real Estate Agent, Community Connector in Keswick, Resident for 11 years

Expand City of New Albany Community Connectors New Resident Welcome Box

For Spalding, becoming a Community Connector was a natural fit. As a mom, friend, local real estate agent and active member of the New Albany Women’s Network, she’s always helping people settle into town.

“I’m bringing people into New Albany brand new or representing people moving from within and getting them integrated into their new neighborhood, so becoming a Community Connector just felt like a natural extension of what I was already doing,” she says.

One of Spalding’s favorite memories was hosting a neighborhood pre-concert gathering before walking down to the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater together.

Expand City of New Albany

“We planned a cocktail hour for about 15 neighbors prior to one of the summer concerts, and then several of us walked down together,” she says. “The City provided us with great swag and reserved seating, so we could just enjoy the evening without having to worry about logistics.”

For Spalding, it’s those simple gatherings that turn neighbors into long-term friends.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know your immediate neighbors. True connections create friendships and build meaningful relationships with those around you,” she says.

Over the years, Spalding has enjoyed connecting with others and making the work her own.

“It doesn’t have to feel like a big commitment,” Spalding says. “You can make the role your own and be involved in a way that works for you. It’s a great opportunity to meet people, connect with the community and give back. I’ve found you often get just as much out of the experience as you give.”

Ready to get involved? Learn more at newalbanyohio.org/community-connectors.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.