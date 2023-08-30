Why carbs are not your enemy

Kabuli pallow is a classic Afghan dish served at Café Kabul. Seasoned pieces of lamb are served with rice and topped with carrot strips and raisins.

Like gas in a car, humans need fuel to get from point A to point B on foot. Also like a car, how you choose to fuel your body is critical to how it moves and functions.

When many of us hear the word “carbohydrate,” we tend to think of refined whole grains and sugars that taste good, but know that they also leave us hungry soon after because carbohydrates are digested quickly.

It’s important to remember that not all carbs are the same. Fruit, non-starchy vegetables, legumes, nuts and unrefined whole grains are all examples of complex carbohydrates that are beneficial fuel to the body and can even prevent disease.

Healthy carbohydrates have a lower glycemic load and digest slowly, causing a gradual rise in blood sugar, according to HelpGuide.org Health & Wellness. This is why consuming unrefined healthy carbs is beneficial before going on a walk or doing a cardio-based workout.

Brown rice and wild rice are whole grains that are less refined than white rice, making them suitable for fueling and nourishing the body. Other healthy carbohydrates that leave you feeling energized, not exhausted, are riced cauliflower, spaghetti squash, and greens like spinach, Brussels sprouts, or celery.

Luckily, if you’re hoping to head out on a quick jog or walk and want to grab something fast and delicious, New Albany has plenty of options to fuel you. Freshii on Main Street has a menu that’s rife with healthy carbs.

The chicken pokiito wrap features a whole wheat tortilla and brown rice and is stuffed with proteins and vegetables like carrots and cucumber. The bamboo bowl is overflowing with broccoli, cabbage and brown rice, and market salad is a delicious mix of quinoa, field greens and strawberries.

If you don’t have time for a bite but still want that boost of energy, Smoothie King’s Be Well Blends are a great choice. These smoothies are a tasty way to load your body with healthy carbohydrates like leafy greens and fruits.

The Daily Warrior smoothie contains organic spinach, dates, bananas and blueberries and the vegan pineapple spinach smoothie contains healthy carbs like carrots, spinach, almonds and of course, pineapple.

Smoothies can be packed with many healthy nutrients and carbohydrates that provide natural flavor from their rich juices. Added sugar may give you a boost of sugar, but natural sugars from fruits will give you the energy you crave without the crash.

The Mayo Clinic advises that anything in moderation is OK, and indulging in some sugary foods is fine within reason, but it’s important to remember that these foods are high in calories and low in nutritional value. That means even if you eat a lot of foods with added sugar, your hunger won’t be satiated and your body will still crave nutrition, which means you may be prone to eating more food than you would otherwise.

So, before you head out to meet the New Albany Walking Club or get ready for the Walking Classic, consider grabbing foods with good carbohydrates to ensure you keep pace with the group and feel good doing it.

Grady Libertini is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.