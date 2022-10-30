Wharton: A look at proposed plans for the New Albany Fieldhouse and Community Center

Dave Wharton

New Albany Parks and Recreation is excited about the opportunity to build a unique and efficient multi-use facility that will provide unlimited recreational opportunities for residents. Recent surveys have shown that New Albany residents want year-round indoor recreational space.

The New Albany Fieldhouse and Community Center will be able to provide indoor recreational space for people of all ages. It will serve athletes and non-athletes and provide safe gathering spaces for teens after school, meeting space for seniors, indoor space for school teams and educational programs. This facility will provide opportunities for our community to stay active throughout the winter and spring months.

Annual memberships will not be required to use the Fieldhouse and Community Center. Dedicated hours will allow residents the opportunity to enjoy most areas of the facility at no charge. The walking/running track will be free for residents to use throughout the days and evenings.

Instructional programs, youth/adult recreational leagues and organized team rentals will be available at different rates for residents and non-residents. Non-residents will pay a fee for drop-in usage, program participation and field/court rentals.

Passage of Issues 8 and 9 will bring this facility to our community. Information may be found at www.nafieldhouse.org

Issue 8 is the bond to build the facility, 2.22 mills, which will cost homeowners of our district $6.48 per $100,000 home market value per month.

Issue 9 is the levy to operate the facility, 0.69 mills, which will cost homeowners of our district $2.01 per $100,000 home market value per month.

There are 3 major components of the facility.

Component A is the Community Center: proposed 190,000 square feet. This area will include four large meeting spaces, lounges, locker rooms, an e-sports room, a game room, storage, a training room, patios in front and back, and fire pits.

Component B is the Track and Court Facility. The track (multi-purpose flooring) would be for walking and running. Plans call for four courts with multi-purpose flooring that can

accommodate basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickleball, soccer, futsal and more.

Component C is the Turf Facility. Here there would be artificial turf for soccer, baseball, softball, lacrosse, football, field hockey and batting cages.

Potential Programs and Events:

Social and educational programs for active adults and seniors

Instructional clinics and camps for a variety of sports

Recreational leagues for kids and adults

Fitness, conditioning and agility programs

After-school enrichment classes

Toddler and preschool classes (music, art, motor skill development)

Corporate team-building opportunities

Day care and NAPLS field trips

Birthday parties

Community events (movie nights, teen outings, chamber of commerce gatherings)

For more information, visit www.nafieldhouse.org.

Dave Wharton and Brian Smith are director and recreation superintendent, respectively, of New Albany Parks & Recreation. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.