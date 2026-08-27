Walking yoga combines cardio with mindfulness to improve both physical and mental health

For those seeking a form of exercise that stimulates the mind as well as the body, without putting undue wear and tear on the latter, walking yoga might be just what the proverbial doctor ordered.

Walking yoga practitioners match breathing with their steps, occasionally pausing along the way to hold yoga poses.

Double the benefits

Expand Magnific

Getting in daily steps offers benefits for people of all ages. According to Harvard Health Publishing, walking can help reduce joint pain, strengthen muscles, boost immune function, curb cravings, reduce the risk of certain cancers and even counteract the effects of weight-promoting genes.

Yoga, meanwhile, can help with strength, balance and flexibility, as well as back and joint pain and cardiovascular health. In addition, yoga helps manage stress, boost mood and improve sleep.

According to an article by registered Master Yoga Trainer Paul Jerard, E-RYT 500, benefits of walking yoga include:

Reducing stress: The rhythm of walking and practicing calming yoga poses relaxes not only the body, but also the mind.

The rhythm of walking and practicing calming yoga poses relaxes not only the body, but also the mind. Promoting flexibility, strength and mobility: By walking and performing yoga poses at the same time, the practitioner builds muscle and stretches muscles deeper.

By walking and performing yoga poses at the same time, the practitioner builds muscle and stretches muscles deeper. Boosting mental clarity: When you are aware of your body and your surroundings, you sharpen your focus.

When you are aware of your body and your surroundings, you sharpen your focus. Improving sleep and emotions: By regulating your nervous system, you reduce anxiety and calm the mind for better sleep.

Walking yoga vs. other forms of exercise

Healthcare professionals usually recommend incorporating multiple forms of movement into your exercise regimen, but for those who find that difficult, walking yoga’s combined movement can be helpful. It poses less injury risk than strength training, it’s less expensive than gym memberships or Pilates classes, and it’s much easier to work into a schedule than a fitness class with a set start time.

Yoga poses to practice while walking

Upward Salute

Standing Spinal Twist

Shiva Twist

Yoga poses for walking breaks

Gate Pose

Chair Pose

High Lunge

Ellie Keehn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.