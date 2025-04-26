Walking Toward a Healthier Tomorrow, Together

Expand Healthy New Albany

Join for Healthy New Albany’s most anticipated event of the year: the New Albany Walking Classic®! Scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, this beloved annual tradition is gearing up to be bigger, more inclusive and more accessible than ever before.

This year, Healthy New Albany is collaborating closely with the City of New Albany to create a course designed with everyone in mind, ensuring that individuals of all abilities and circumstances can participate fully in this celebration of health and wellness.

Whether you’re a seasoned walker, pushing a stroller with little ones, navigating with young children, or using a wheelchair, the 2025 New Albany Walking Classic® is designed for you. This commitment to accessibility is a direct reflection of the community’s dedication to its core values.

“Our IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility) Committee is deeply focused on fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all residents and connecting them more closely with the community,” explains Adrienne Joly, director of administrative services with the City of New Albany. “The New Albany Walking Classic is a cornerstone event for our city, and we are incredibly excited to uplift the vital importance of accessibility. Our goal is to ensure that everyone, regardless of their individual circumstances, has the opportunity to participate, connect with their neighbors and enjoy the benefits of being active.”

The Walk offers two distinct routes to cater to varying fitness levels and preferences: a scenic 5K and a more challenging 10K. Both courses wind through the picturesque landscapes of New Albany, providing a beautiful backdrop for a morning of healthy activity and community spirit.

Participants from across the region are invited to gather and celebrate the collective commitment to well-being that defines the New Albany community.

For those who wish to contribute to the success of the event without actively participating in the walk, there’s another crucial way to get involved: as a volunteer course marshal.

The New Albany Walking Classic® relies heavily on the dedication and enthusiasm of its volunteer marshals, who play an indispensable role in ensuring the smooth and safe execution of this cherished community tradition.

Course marshals are stationed along the walking routes, providing crucial guidance to participants, ensuring their safety and offering enthusiastic cheers of encouragement. Their presence creates a supportive and positive atmosphere for everyone involved. Volunteering as a course marshal is a fantastic way to give back to the community, be part of the excitement and witness firsthand the positive impact of this event.

This year’s New Albany Walking Classic® promises to be a truly special occasion, and supports Healthy New Albany’s programs and services available for all ages including the Food Pantry, Community Garden, Farmers Market and many others. So, whether you choose to walk, cheer or volunteer, we hope you will join us in creating a healthier tomorrow, together.

To learn more about the race, visit newalbanywalkingclassic.com