How your walking environment impacts your mind and body

Walking is one of the most accessible forms of exercise, but where you choose to walk can shape the experience. From treadmills to tree-lined trails, each option offers its benefits and drawbacks.

Get outside

Expand City of New Albany

Walking in nature offers a range of physical and mental health benefits beyond what a treadmill can provide. A 2016 review published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Health found a significant decrease in cortisol levels when participants were exposed to natural environments. Cortisol is a hormone that is released when we’re stressed, and consistently high levels can take a toll on both physical and mental health. In other words, choosing a nature walk doesn’t just benefit your body; It can also help calm your mind.

The environment you choose to walk in also plays an important role. In a 2015 study published in Landscape and Urban Planning, 60 participants were randomly assigned to a nature walk or a walk in an urban neighborhood. Those who went on the nature walk reported a more significant decrease in anxiety and rumination, as well as an increase in working memory, compared to those who walked in the urban environment.

Because walking outdoors entails walking on different terrains, it can be more challenging than walking on a flat surface indoors, even if that surface is an inclined treadmill. This strengthens different muscles – such as the core, quads and glutes – increasing stability and overall strength.

Here’s another tip: Try walking without headphones or staring at your phone. Studies show that mindfulness, or mindful walking, further lowers cortisol production in the body and improves attention and concentration. It also boosts self-awareness and emotional regulation, helping you feel more grounded and in tune with your surroundings. By walking without distractions, you allow your mind to rest and reset, turning an everyday walk into a moment of calmness and clarity.

Staying indoors

If you’re prone to injury or recovering from one, it may be a better idea to walk inside. Walking outside can come with stray rocks, curb drops and loose gravel. While outdoor and treadmill walking both come with injury risks, doctors suggest that outdoor walking has a slightly higher risk of injury due to environmental factors and terrain.

Additionally, when you’re indoors, the weather doesn’t matter. Unless a storm knocks out the power while you’re on the treadmill, rain or shine, you can hop on a treadmill to get a few miles in.

Though walking indoors is more predictable and safer, it still doesn’t have the same mood-boosting benefits that walking in nature does.

Additionally, being outside under the sun significantly boosts vitamin D production, which further regulates mood and supports the immune system.

And the verdict is…

So, which is better? There is no right or wrong answer. Ultimately, the best option is the one you'll stick with. But considering how nature can uplift your mood in ways indoor walking can't, outdoor walking may offer more unique advantages.

Find your perfect path

Expand City of New Albany

With more than 230 miles of trails and more than 150 parks, choosing where to walk in central Ohio can feel overwhelming, so we’ve made it easier by matching trail suggestions to what you’re looking for.

If you’re seeking…

Reflection: Go on a meditative walk at Blendon Woods, with more than four miles of walking trails.

Routine: Meander on down to German Village for a mindless stroll through this urban neighborhood.

Energy: Walk through the Short North and absorb the lively atmosphere, stopping by local stores and restaurants on North High Street.

Stress relief: Take a stroll through the Hayden Falls Nature Preserve, enjoying the vibrant greenery and a 30-foot waterfall.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.