Healthy New Albany's Walk with a Doc Challenge

Bringing communities together by creating a safe environment to experience health education and inspiration. Oh, and you’ll get your steps in for the day too!

Walk, don't run!

The 2019 Walk with a Doc Challenge begins on May 4, 2019.

The inaugural event allows participants to walk anywhere from five to 50 miles. 

100 percent of all proceeds collected will go towards starting new WWAD programs across the country. 

To register today, click here!

The event's goal is to launch a Walk with a Doc Challenge in every medical school by 2020 - help them with their mission by participating in the walk and sharing their story! 

A brief history from the Walk with a Doc website

"Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move.

Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort, with a model based on sustainability and simplicity. A doctor gives a brief presentation on a health topic and then leads participants on a walk at their own pace. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are an optional part of a Walk with a Doc event. The Walk added an Executive Director in 2009 and focused on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country. As a result of these efforts, the reach of Walk with a Doc now extends all around the globe with nearly 500 chapters worldwide!"

20 reasons to walk for your health

  1. Lowers “Bad” Cholesterol (LDL)  
  2. Increase “Good” Cholesterol (HDL)
  3. Prevents and Reduces High Blood Pressure  
  4. Reduces heart attacks by 86% (combined with healthy lifestyle choices)
  5. Reduces risk of stroke by up to 50%
  6. Lowers resting heart rate to make your heart more efficient!
  7. Improves cardiovascular endurance and performance
  8. Improves Circulation
  9. Keeps your lungs healthy!
  10. Strengthens breathing muscles
  11. Safe, even for those with asthma
  12. Lets one eat more with less weight gain
  13. Burns calories
  14. Causes weight loss!
  15. Increases metabolism
  16. Decreases Fat Tissue
  17. Reduces BMI
  18. Prevents Obesity
  19. Curbs Metabolic Syndrome
  20. Improves glycogen storage and allows better fat burning

