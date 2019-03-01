Healthy New Albany's Walk with a Doc Challenge

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rachael Habash

Walk, don't run!

The 2019 Walk with a Doc Challenge begins on May 4, 2019.

The inaugural event allows participants to walk anywhere from five to 50 miles.

100 percent of all proceeds collected will go towards starting new WWAD programs across the country.

To register today, click here!

The event's goal is to launch a Walk with a Doc Challenge in every medical school by 2020 - help them with their mission by participating in the walk and sharing their story!

A brief history from the Walk with a Doc website

"Walk with a Doc was started in 2005 by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio. Frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting, Dr. Sabgir invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning. To his surprise, over 100 people showed up, energized and ready to move.

Since that first event in 2005, Walk with a Doc has grown as a grassroots effort, with a model based on sustainability and simplicity. A doctor gives a brief presentation on a health topic and then leads participants on a walk at their own pace. Healthy snacks, coffee and blood pressure checks are an optional part of a Walk with a Doc event. The Walk added an Executive Director in 2009 and focused on building a program that could easily be implemented by interested doctors in other cities around the country. As a result of these efforts, the reach of Walk with a Doc now extends all around the globe with nearly 500 chapters worldwide!"

20 reasons to walk for your health