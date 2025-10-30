Volunteerism in New Albany through new Volunteer Hub

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Volunteering brings good not only to those on the receiving end but also to those who choose to give their time and talents. And in New Albany, opportunities to get involved have never been greater.

From vision to reality

Every five years, the City of New Albany updates its Strategic Plan, a community-driven roadmap shaped by residents, businesses and City leaders.

In the 2020 plan, one theme kept surfacing: Residents wanted more ways to connect and volunteer. One resident summed it up well by saying, “There are probably a lot of people who would be willing to volunteer and improve connectivity but are unaware of how to get involved.”

At the same time, some organizations said they had more potential volunteers than available opportunities. The solution? A proposed centralized hub where opportunities and needs meet.

Fast forward to 2025 when the City launched its first Volunteer Hub, a one-stop shop for community opportunities with New Albany. Whether you want to pitch in once a year or every week, it’s now as easy as signing up online: newalbanyohio.org/volunteer.

For a community that just a few years ago had few events requiring help, New Albany in 2026 offers a full calendar for its residents – and plenty of ways for volunteers to lend a hand.

Expand City of New Albany

Community Connectors

Help weave stronger bonds in your neighborhood by becoming a Community Connector. Volunteers organize local events, foster relationships and create a welcoming sense of belonging. Thirty neighborhoods are still seeking connectors – check the program page to see if yours is one of them: communityconnectors-newalbanyohio.hub.arcgis.com

Expand City of New Albany

Green Guardians

Love sustainability? Green Guardians ensure recycling, compost and trash are properly sorted at community events. Volunteers get a Green Guardians t-shirt and the satisfaction of helping keep New Albany green! Email Chelsea Nichols at cnichols@newalbanyohio.org to sign up.

SOUPer Supper

This February tradition combines community spirit and culinary creativity. Local soup makers serve dishes inspired by their diverse backgrounds, competing for bragging rights as “best soup maker.” Admission is a $5 suggested donation, with all proceeds benefiting the New Albany Food Pantry. Volunteers – especially soup makers – are always needed.

Expand City of New Albany

Free Summer Concerts

Live music under the stars makes summer in New Albany special! Volunteers support these events through the Green Guardians program. Residents can also help shape next year’s concert lineup by taking the online survey.

Expand City of New Albany

Juneteenth Celebration

This powerful day honors the end of slavery in the U.S. and celebrates African American culture through food, music, storytelling and performances. Volunteers assist with setup, cleanup and kids’ activities. Learn more: newalbanyohio.org/juneteenth

Expand City of New Albany

Independence Day

Nothing says community like a 4th of July celebration! From parade check-in to route monitoring and assisting with the ADA/inclusivity zone, volunteers are vital to pulling off this beloved tradition. Learn more: newalbanyohio.org/independence-day-2025

Expand City of New Albany

Diwali Celebration

The Festival of Lights brings music, dancing, food and fireworks to the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater each fall. Volunteers help with setup, cleanup and kids’ activities. Learn more: newalbanyohio.org/diwali

Expand City of New Albany

Oktoberfest

New Albany’s Oktoberfest is a lively one-day celebration featuring food, music, competitions and German cheer at Rose Run Park! Volunteers are needed for kids’ activities, drink ticket sales and ID checks. Learn more: newalbanyohio.org/oktoberfest

Why it matters

What a difference just a few years can make. Today, New Albany is thriving with opportunities to gather, celebrate and serve. Volunteering here is more than filling a shift – it’s about shaping the kind of community we all want to live in.

Whether you’re helping keep events green, cooking up soup or welcoming neighbors at a concert, each effort strengthens connections that make New Albany shine. After all, community connects us – reminding us that we’re stronger, kinder and better together.

As Winston Churchill once put it, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Katie Allen is a City of New Albany Communications & Marketing Specialist.